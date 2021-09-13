Sandals Resorts International Offers A Travel Industry-First With New Sandals Vacation Assurance Program Included In All Reservations

According to SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, the new Sandals Vacation Assurance Program is designed to take the worry out of travel, giving guests certainty that their investment in an all-inclusive luxury vacation is safeguarded from interruptions outside of their control. "We want to put the fun and joy of planning and anticipating a great vacation back into travel. While we recognize the real concerns that may weigh on our guests' minds, we're taking extraordinary measures to remove worry from the equation so travelers can delight in the entire travel journey - from booking to departure," said Stewart.

All current and new reservations made now through December 31, 2021, for travel until December 31, 2022, will automatically receive the Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance Protection at no charge.

Benefits of the Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance Program:

Replacement Vacation if a trip is interrupted while on vacation – INCLUDED

Replacement airfare credit for US travelers, up to $500 per person on the replacement vacation - INCLUDED

per person on the replacement vacation - INCLUDED Quarantine stays of up to 14 nights at no charge if required – INCLUDED

COVID-19 testing to meet any government requirement from the comfort of the resort – INCLUDED

Comprehensive Travel Protection Plan – Insurance is on US - INCLUDED

Cancel anytime reservation policy, without penalties or added fees - 31 days or more for a 100% refund or within 30 days for a future travel date

A Vacation Assurance Hotline should guests or travel advisors have any questions related to travel protocols or anything else related to COVID-19

Assurance of industry-leading Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, implemented at all Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, to ensure heightened health and safety measures throughout their stay

The Sandals Vacation Assurance protection program complements the health and wellbeing procedures of the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness which were introduced last year and detail the hundreds of daily actions taken to fully safeguard the entire guest journey. Stewart added, "Throughout our 40-year history, and especially during difficult times, we have always put guests first. Combined with our proven track record of health and safety, our new Sandals Vacation Assurance Program is the guarantee our guests can count on. It's another example that we will do whatever it takes to continue to earn their trust so they can focus on what truly matters: quality time in our beautiful Caribbean with the ones they love most."

Certain restrictions apply. For more information, visit https://www.sandals.com/book-with-confidence/.

Sandals ® Resorts:

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 16 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and Curaçao, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

Beaches ® Resorts:

With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth location coming to St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Beaches® Resorts is the ultimate getaway for every member of the family. Beaches Resorts provides more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet with outrageous waterparks, XBOX® Play Lounges, exclusive Kids Camps, teen nightclubs, Certified Nannies, Butler service, Red Lane® Spas, Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; and free Wi-Fi. As a proud sponsor of Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts also offers the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, where kids can spend their vacation with their favorite friends from the Sesame Street gang with daily activities and weekly stage shows. Beaches Resorts are the perfect place for family gatherings from reunions and special birthdays to the signature destination wedding program, Beaches Customizable Weddings. Beaches Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, which includes Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

