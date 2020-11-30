Sandals Resorts International Wins Big At 2020 World Travel Awards!

In total Sandals Resorts International took home four trophies, solidifying the company's position as an industry trailblazer in the all-inclusive space. The Caribbean resort company's top honors included:

World's Leading All-Inclusive Company 2020: Sandals Resorts International

World's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand 2020: Beaches Resorts

World's Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2020: Sandals Grenada

World's Leading Caribbean Attraction Company 2020: Island Routes Caribbean Adventures

"We are beyond humbled to be recognized as the world's leading all-inclusive company by the World Travel Awards for 25 consecutive years," said Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "Despite the challenges faced by the travel industry over the course of 2020, these awards are a testament to the team's continued dedication to ensuring Sandals Resorts is a brand customers can always trust."

This year was one for the books for Sandals Resorts International. Not only did Sandals Resorts win the World's Leading All-Inclusive Company, but Beaches Resorts – its family-friendly all-inclusive brand – was named the World's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand for the 23rd consecutive year. With three magnificent resorts spanning across Jamaica and Turks & Caicos, and a fourth resort coming to the island of St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Beaches Resorts has redefined the family vacation experience by offering a Caribbean escape for everyone – whether you're a kid, tween, teen or adult.

Furthermore, the resort that takes innovation beyond the realm of imagination, Sandals Grenada, was named the World's Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2020, by the World Travel Awards. With its private plunge pools, cascading waterfalls, unparalleled Love Nest Butler Suites® and 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining at 10 different restaurants, Sandals Grenada is the ultimate romantic retreat for couples in love. Sandals Grenada was also recently awarded as Grenada's Best MICE Hotel 2020 by the World M.I.C.E Awards, the World Travel Awards' sister event, which serves to celebrate and reward excellence in MICE tourism.

Taking home, the World's Leading Caribbean Attraction Company for the 10th year is Sandals Resorts International's sister company Island Routes Caribbean Adventures. Island Routes offers guests off-site experiences that truly immerse them in the local culture and beauty the islands have to offer.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the sole purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world's travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year the World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective successes within each key geographical region.

