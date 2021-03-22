Sandals Resorts' Worldwide Representative Affiliate Announces Expanded Leadership Line-Up

The leadership team represents the very best minds in the leisure travel industry who are uniquely prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead of a post pandemic marketplace. "Experienced leadership is always important, but during a moment of transition as we are in now, it's critical to meet the opportunity ahead. As leisure travel returns, we're see a rising demand for knowledgeable and customer-centric expertise to guide decisions," said Jeff Clarke, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Vacations, Inc. (UVI). "This team of seasoned pros is focused on the guest and well positioned for what I know are the travel industry's greatest days ahead," said Clarke.

Effective immediately, are the following changes amongst the executive leadership team:

Communications pro Maggie Rivera has been named Chief Communications and Strategy Officer. Rivera joined the company in 1997 and throughout her career has passionately stewarded the brands under her care, managing their reputation internally and externally and bolstering strategic initiatives for teams to perform at their best. A new addition to the C-suite, Rivera is responsible for strategic insights, communications including earned media and influencer relations, partner agency management, corporate communications and public affairs, celebrity engagement, corporate social responsibility and social impact initiatives.





Branding expert Tony Cortizas returns to the organization after a 15-year hiatus, as Senior Vice President of Brand Development. During his first tenure at UVI, Cortizas was part of the team that brought to life some of Sandals Resorts' expanded weddings offerings. He also helped to make the family-friendly Beaches Resorts brand a must-do family vacation experience. A creative thinker and strong brand marketer who takes defining service standards to heart, Cortizas will be instrumental in ensuring marketing programs are relevant and resonate with consumers.





Gary Sadler, who pioneered the organization's Canadian market, rising through the ranks to his most recent position of Senior Vice President of Sales, will now serve as Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Industry Relations. Sadler is heralded by travel advisors worldwide and credited with many innovative and award-winning programs, including the concepting of the Chairman's Royal Club which gathers top travel advisors around the world. In his expanded role, he is committed to the continued fostering of relationships with the broader industry including travel networks, airline partners, tour operators, travel associations, tourist boards and various government entities.





Tonya Hawryluk, currently serving as Vice President, becomes Senior Vice President of Group Development, recognizing her more than 25 years' experience in customer service, operations and sales. Her professionalism and commitment to customer satisfaction has been instrumental in growing the demand for the MICE market. Hawryluk will be responsible for engineering the return of group incentive travel.





Debbie-Ann White, Unique Vacations Inc. SVP of Public Relations & Promotions, becomes SVP of Events, Experiences & Promotions, reflecting the organization's goal to strengthen and develop consumer insights and external business relationships between the brands, key partners and allies.





Hospitality revenue management expert William Tullman, CRME, C.Dir, has been promoted from Director to Vice President of Operations & Revenue Strategy, where he will expand initiatives that grow global distribution, optimize revenue, and improve commercial operations. Tullmann holds a certificate in Advanced Hospitality Revenue Management from Cornell University and is currently attending the prestigious MBA program at Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), Switzerland. A champion for the greater hospitality business, Tullman continues to contribute to the industry-leading innovation the brand is known for.





Maureen Barnes-Smith, Director of Sales & Marketing in Canada has been named Vice President Sales and Marketing, Canada. A company veteran of 27 years, Barnes-Smith has successfully led the company's growth and expansion across Canada, making it the largest operation of any Caribbean resort chain in the country. A Director of Philanthropy for the not-for-profit Sandals Foundation in Canada, Barnes is also active in the Jamaican Diaspora community.





Director of Sales & Marketing in Canada has been named A company veteran of 27 years, Barnes-Smith has successfully led the company's growth and expansion across , making it the largest operation of any resort chain in the country. A Director of Philanthropy for the not-for-profit Sandals Foundation in , Barnes is also active in the Jamaican Diaspora community. Current Senior National Director of Sales Garth Laird has been promoted to Vice President of Trade Sales, US. Laird joined UVI as a Business Development Manager and arose through the ranks as Director of Sales Industry Programs, where his talent for sales flourished and where he was repeatedly recognized, including winning the coveted Chairman's Award for Outstanding Sales.

Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 16 stunning beachfront all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada and now Curaçao, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness , the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

