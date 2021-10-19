Sandata Partners with National Minority Health Association to Mobilize Home Health Workers in fight against COVID-19

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, a leader U.S. provider of technology, is pleased to announce that they have partnered with the National Minority Health Association (NMHA) to help launch the new Flex for Checks program as part of the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The Flex for Checks community-based program was developed as part of an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that seeks to mobilize homecare workers to increase vaccination confidence and rates in underserved communities.

"It is amazing what the NMHA has accomplished in such a short period of time," said Angel Newsom, Chief Customer Officer at Sandata. "It is an absolute honor to partner with the National Minority Health Association in their mission to increase public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines, especially within vulnerable and underserved communities. Our team is ready to join the fight."

As vaccinations continue to play an even more vital role in the fight against COVID-19, Sandata is providing a crucial partnership to the NMHA Flex for Checks program. By generating awareness of the importance of vaccinations and igniting an increased engagement among homecare workers, Sandata is providing a dynamic call-to-action in our country's ongoing vaccination efforts.

"Our partners play an important role in bringing the Flex for Checks program to life and helping to ensure an impactful program so we can achieve the goal of getting as many people in underserved areas vaccinated as possible," said Burgess Harrison executive director of the NMHA. "The deep experience, compassion and tremendous talents of the team at Sandata are crucial to the deployment of our Flex for Checks program."

The Flex for Checks program has continued to gain national momentum in recent weeks, thanks to support from the National Association for Home Care and Hospice, the Home Care Association of America, as well as commitments from healthcare agencies, and their workers on the frontlines, throughout the country.

"The Flex for Checks program is an innovative, necessary, and powerful tool in the fight against COVD-19. I am proud of our nation's talented community healthcare workers for their courage and the hard work they do as they galvanize our fellow citizens to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Ian Smith, Flex for Checks spokesperson and TV Personality.

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology that makes it easier for Medicaid payers and providers to work together from day one. As a national EVV leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000-plus agencies, 20 state Medicaid departments, and 50-plus managed care organizations the tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. Customers are supported by an incredible team of Sandata experts. For more information, visit sandata.com.

About NMHA

The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation. Help build confidence in the vaccine www.GoFundMe.com/thenmha

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $11.1million. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

