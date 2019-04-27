Sandata shares EVV™ experience and best practices at the NC Home & Hospice Care Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, the leading provider of technology for State Medicaid agencies, MCOs, and Homecare Agencies will present at the Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina (AHHC of NC) 47th Annual Conference. Sandata is a proud member and platinum sponsor of the AHHC and looks forward to sharing their experience with members to ensure they have the knowledge needed when it comes to investing in EVV technology.

Sandata EVV™ ensures 21st Century Cures Act compliance by validating the: type of service performed; individual receiving the service; individual providing the service; date of the service; location of service delivery; and the time the service begins and ends. Sandata offers flexible visit verification technologies; which includes mobile, telephonic, and fixed visit methods.

With over 25 years EVV involvement and having implemented statewide solutions in 13 different states, with different models, Sandata will share some best practices and processes to help improve compliance, delivery of patient care, and operational efficiencies/cost saving opportunities for the agency. Join Sandata's CEO, Tom Underwood, and SVP of Sales, Steve Pellito, on Monday, April 29 from 1:45-3:15pm for a session on "Lessons Learned to Achieve the Greatest Success with EVV."

Steve Pellito, SVP of Sales at Sandata, said, "We're pleased to continue supporting AHHC of NC as they work hard to represent hundreds of providers across the state, delivering care so that patients can remain in their homes. We look forward to the opportunity to spend time with the members of AHHC of NC and share our EVV experience to help them prepare for and maximize the value of the upcoming mandate."

About Sandata:

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata's suite of products includes Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), a market leading time and attendance product; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, Santrax® Member Management, an ADA Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed participants. Sandata has over 3,500 agency clients nationwide with its products supporting 1.8 million caregivers and nearly 400,000 EVV transactions on a daily basis. Sandata is the only vendor that has experience with all four models currently deployed for EVV compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act: Provider Choice, MCO Choice, State Choice, and Open Vendor.

