Sandata Technologies Expands Leadership Team with Chief Sales Officer

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, a leading national provider of technology solutions for the homecare industry, including Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (Sandata EVV™), Agency Management, and Point of Care, announced the appointment of Chad Turner, as Chief Sales Officer. In this role, Chad will lead Sandata's Sales and Marketing Teams and partner with the Executive Management Team to accelerate Sandata's growth.

Chad brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience in sales and operational leadership roles. Previously, he served as Vice President of Sales at athenahealth. Earlier in his career Chad held a variety of sales leadership roles at Allscripts & IDX Systems, and was the Chief Operations Officer at Arrowhead Medical Management Services.

"We are delighted to have Chad join our team," said Tom Underwood, Chief Executive Officer of Sandata. "Chad's experience, combined with his strategic approach to building a strong sales culture, is a perfect match for Sandata. He has been successful throughout his career, having built longstanding relationships with the healthcare clients that his teams have served, and we look forward to the same success at Sandata."

"I am thrilled to join the Sandata team as their Chief Sales Officer," said Chad. "We are living in unprecedented times and the past few months have highlighted the vital role that homecare plays as part of the U.S. healthcare system. I believe Sandata is uniquely positioned to partner with payers, providers, and patients to drive quality, efficiency, and outcomes in the growing homecare market."

About Sandata Technologies, LLC

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of home care services. Sandata's suite of products includes Sandata EVV, a market leading time and attendance product; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including voice biometrics to perform speaker verification, and a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, municipalities and the home care agency markets; Santrax® Member Management, a Rehabilitation Act Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed members to view, modify and approve worker timesheets; and Santrax® Point of Care, Powered by DeVero, an innovative data collection and remote chart access tool giving field workers the ability to collect both clinical and non-clinical information at the point-of care. Sandata has over 3,500 agency clients nationwide with its products supporting 300,000 caregivers and over 400,000 visits on a daily basis.

