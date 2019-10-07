Sandbars Inn Introduces a New Look and Improved Web Experience

NORTH TRURO, Mass., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbars Inn, a Cape Cod mainstay for 32 years, unveiled today a new brand identity that brings modern appeal to its storied history.

Located on its own private beach on Cape Cod Bay just minutes from Provincetown, Sandbars Inn offers guests stunning views from spacious rooms and easy access to popular attractions, including whale watching, vineyards, lighthouse tours, state parks, shopping and exceptional dining.

Sandbars Inn is a Cape Cod Bay hotel that features a private beach and beautiful views throughout. Learn about our North Truro Cape Cod hotel & surrounding area. Sandbars Inn offers guests stunning views of Cape Cod Bay and our hotel is located just minutes from Provincetown's shopping, dining, and nightlife. Please call us directly at 508.847.8700 to make the reservation for pet-friendly rooms. What do repeat guests love most about Sandbars Inn on Cape Cod Bay? Stunning water views, a private beach on Cape Cod Bay and our laid back, pet-friendly hotel with easy access to Provincetown's shops, restaurants, galleries, historic points of interest, exciting activities and iconic harbor. Sightseeing, shopping, fishing, whale watching, boating, kayaking, art galleries and more! There is so much to see and do near Sandbars Inn, our North Truro hotel.

Along with the new logo and property signage, the rebrand includes a revamped website designed to enhance the overall guest experience and help visitors plan the perfect getaway.

"We're excited to have a visual and digital identity that reflects the distinct appeal of Sandbars," said general manager Pattee Durkin. "Just by browsing the new website, you can see why guests love spending time with us all year long."

What hasn't changed at Sandbars Inn: the abundance of amenities to maximize comfort and relaxation, as well as a staff of locals ready to create custom guest itineraries.

Sandbars Inn is part of the Beachtree Properties family of boutique hotels in sought-after destinations across the U.S. Each property is distinguished by geographic location, regional décor and access to popular local attractions, state and national parks, recreational options and entertainment.

About Beachtree Properties

Beachtree Properties specializes in personalized guest stays at several leisure vacation destinations across the United States, including Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Moloka'i, Hawaii, South Lake Tahoe, California, Marco Island, Florida and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland. The collection of inns and small hotels provides travelers unique experiences. Our management values local character, recognizes the individuality of each property and ensures well-appointed accommodations, quality amenities and friendly staff in convenient locations and relaxed atmospheres. For more information, please visit BeachtreeProperties.com.

Media Contact:

Dina Wasmer

Beachtree Properties

CMO

410-366-9479 x101

225351@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sandbars Inn