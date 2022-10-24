Sandblasting Media Market Size to Grow by USD 2.99 Bn, Market to be Dominated by Large International Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sandblasting media market is highly fragmented, containing a handful of large and several small- and medium-sized manufacturers. There are also several regional or local players that serve specific markets. The global sandblasting media market is clearly dominated by large international players. The market is moderately capital-intensive and, hence, may pose a challenge to local players. These small players find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services offered. With the introduction of products with new features and technologies, the competition is expected to increase. Vendors experience the highest demand from the automotive, aerospace, and shipbuilding industries. Buy Full Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026

The sandblasting media market size is expected to grow by USD 2.99 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and the overall market environment.

Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Automotive



Aerospace



Construction



Metalworking



Marine

The sandblasting media market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. Sandblasting media is used in almost all metal-based manufacturing facilities to smoothen rough surfaces and remove burrs from welded or extruded surfaces on automotive components. It is also used in peening or strengthening the metal. In the automotive sector, the demand for sandblasting media will witness an increase due to rapid growth in the automotive industry.

Product

Aluminum Oxide



Si Sand



Steel Shot



Glass



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the sandblasting media market in APAC. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors in North America. Growth in the infrastructure and manufacturing industries will facilitate the sandblasting media market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026: Scope

The sandblasting media market report covers the following areas:

Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ABShot Tecnics SL, BLASTECH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Crystal Mark Inc, Donaldson Co. Inc., Graco Inc., Green Diamond, Guyson Corp., Harsco Corp, Industrial Quick Search Inc., Kramer Industries Inc., Midwest Finishing Systems Inc., Opta Group LLC, PAUL AUER GMBH, SWARCO AG, Synco Industries Ltd., The Chemours Co., U.S. Minerals, Eisenwerk Wurth GmbH, and GMA Garnet Pty Ltd are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sandblasting media market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sandblasting media market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sandblasting media market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sandblasting media market, vendors

Sandblasting Media Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.71 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABShot Tecnics SL, BLASTECH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Crystal Mark Inc, Donaldson Co. Inc., Graco Inc., Green Diamond, Guyson Corp., Harsco Corp, Industrial Quick Search Inc., Kramer Industries Inc., Midwest Finishing Systems Inc., Opta Group LLC, PAUL AUER GMBH, SWARCO AG, Synco Industries Ltd., The Chemours Co., U.S. Minerals, Eisenwerk Wurth GmbH, and GMA Garnet Pty Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

