Sanders Phillips Grossman Takes on Women's Health Issues, Files Petition to Create ParaGard IUD MDL

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys for Sanders Phillips Grossman have petitioned the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) to transfer ParaGard intrauterine device (IUD) lawsuits to the United States District Court for the Central District of California for pretrial consolidation and coordination.

Timothy Clark, Randi Kassan, and Lauren A. Welling filed a JPML Motion to Transfer on September 24 relating to the use of the ParaGard IUD and alleged resulting injuries. The Motion notes that there are currently fifty-five actions pending in twenty-nine different judicial districts in the United States, and that the creation of a multidistrict litigation (MDL) is proper and necessary due to the similarity of the claims. Transfer and coordination would promote efficiency, avoid duplicative and inconsistent motions and rulings, and allow one judge to continue advancing ParaGard IUD litigation in ways that are useful and convenient to all parties, the attorneys wrote in a supporting brief. The Northern District of Georgia and the Western District of Missouri were suggested as alternatives to the Central District of California for the MDL.

ParaGard IUD lawsuits claim that the IUD was defectively designed and manufactured, and that manufacturer Teva Pharmaceuticals failed to warn the device could break during removal. Since 2010, the FDA has received more than 1,600 reports of ParaGard breakage, with more than 700 classified as serious. A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology found that, compared to other types of IUDs, ParaGard users may experience higher expulsion rates and unwanted pregnancies.

"It's not a coincidence that women nationwide are claiming their ParaGard IUD broke and caused life-changing injuries," said SPG attorney Tim Clark. "We expect hundreds of additional women to come forward with similar claims, which makes multidistrict litigation even more crucial."

Sanders Phillips Grossman is a national leader in defective medical device litigation. The firm has previously represented injured women in cases involving Essure birth control and transvaginal mesh (TVM). Currently, SPG represents hundreds of women who claim Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder caused them to develop ovarian cancer.

"Women's health issues have long been important to our firm," said SPG Managing Partner Marc Grossman. "We are proud to now lead the fight for justice for these women for their ParaGard IUD injuries."

Since 1965, Sanders Phillips Grossman and its affiliates have taken on the world's most powerful corporations and recovered over $50 billion for their clients.

CONTACT: [email protected], 646-906-9205

SOURCE Sanders Phillips Grossman, LLC

Related Links

http://spglawfirm.com

