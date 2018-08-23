Sandestin Investments Breaks Ground on The Sandestin Hotel

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 14th, Sandestin Investments, LLC celebrated the beginning of construction for the new 250-room full-service hotel, The Sandestin Hotel, will be located adjacent to the Baytowne Conference Center at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Completion of the hotel is slated for April 2020.

Sandestin Investments, LLC began construction of the new 250-room full-service hotel, The Sandestin Hotel, will be located adjacent to the Baytowne Conference Center at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Completion of the hotel is slated for April 2020. Sandestin Investments, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Sandestin Investments, LLC)

"Today marks the beginning of a great addition to Sandestin," stated Sara Becnel, Vice President of Development for Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. "We are excited to expand our hospitality offering with the new hotel as well as provide a fresh new guest experience not currently available at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort."

The Sandestin Hotel will be constructed by Batson-Cook which builds a wide range of commercial projects for multi-family residential, office and private development clients throughout the Southeast. Architect for the project is internationally recognized design firm Cooper Carry which specializes in the design of hospitality, residential and restaurants projects. Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company, has been tapped to manage the newly developed hotel. Additionally, celebrity Chef Hugh Acheson will partner to develop the new hotel's culinary offerings.

The new full-service hotel will include a three-meal restaurant, a lobby bar, room service, a luxury spa, a fitness facility, a signature rooftop pool and bar allowing Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort to better meet the needs of the leisure traveler as well as expand group business. The Sandestin Hotel will include 20,000+ square feet of meeting space and feature a 13,000-square foot ballroom, all contiguous to the 30,000+ square feet of existing meeting space at Baytowne Conference Center. Additionally, guests of the hotel will have access to the many amenities offered by Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort including more than seven miles of beaches and bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts and a 113 slip marina.

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort: A major destination for all seasons and all ages, Sandestin was named the #1 Resort on Florida's Emerald Coast. The resort invites guests to a world of 2,400 acres and 30 charming neighborhoods featuring 1,300 vacation rentals. For more information: TheSandestinHotel.com or Sandestin.com/Progress-Development.

About Highgate: A premier hospitality investment and management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry, Highgate is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands.

Aleis Tusa

AleisTusa@sandestin.com

April Sarver

AprilSarver@sandestin.com

SOURCE Sandestin Investments, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sandestin.com

