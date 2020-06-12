Sandhills Global Launches PavingEquipment.com for Buyers & Sellers of Asphalt & Concrete Equipment

PavingEquipment.com features listings for asphalt and concrete equipment from sellers across the U.S. and in international markets. Users can browse listings by category, manufacturer, year, price, hours, horsepower, condition, or location, or perform keyword searches for individual assets. Listings include full-color photos and videos, asset specs and details, and seller information. Qualified sellers manage and update listings through the Sandhills Cloud, a web-based suite of business applications that includes inventory management, lead oversight, advertising, and many other services.

PavingEquipment.com is the sixth major brand extension of Machinery Trader, which has served buyers and sellers of construction equipment for over 40 years. To address growing demand within specific niche industries formerly encompassed by MachineryTrader.com, within the past three years Sandhills Global has launched CraneTrader.com (for cranes and related equipment), ForestryTrader.com (for logging and other forestry equipment), LiftsToday.com (for forklifts, telehandlers, and related aerial work equipment), OilfieldTrader.com (for drill rigs and other oilfield equipment), and PowerSystemsToday.com (for generators and other power equipment).

"PavingEquipment.com is Sandhills' response to a growing need from both buyers and sellers to get deeper into the categories of equipment that fall in this area," says Sandhills' Director of North America Construction Stephanie Olberding. "The faster and easier we can make it for niche market buyers to find the equipment they need, the quicker they'll pick up the phone, and the better the results we'll bring for our sellers."

Sellers interested in listing equipment on PavingEquipment.com can contact Sandhills directly for more information.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

