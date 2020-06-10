Sandhills Global Launches TelematicsPlus: A Single Portal for All of Your Telematics Providers

LINCOLN, Neb., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global announces the launch of TelematicsPlus, an online portal that empowers fleet managers, operators, and rental companies to view and manage mixed-fleet telematics data from one location—eliminating the need to visit multiple brand portals for telematics insights. Sandhills is the company behind MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, TruckPaper.com, FleetEvaluator.com, and other industry-leading brands. TelematicsPlus is the latest tool from Sandhills to help its customers better manage assets.

The intuitive TelematicsPlus dashboard features all telematics providers in a single portal, along with an interactive map displaying the location of your telematics-equipped machines across the United States, with detailed local views just a click away. Geo-fencing features are available to monitor machine location and enable custom email and text alerts on assets. When you're ready, start the disposal process with just the click of a button.

Real-Time Asset Valuations

"In working closely with the AEMP [Association of Equipment Management Professionals], we noticed there were a few common holes customers found with their telematics providers," says Matt Sterup, a Machinery Trader Contractors department manager. "Having multiple providers in one, easy-to-use portal—and the ability to have integrated, real-time valuations—is huge for fleet management." Real-time valuations are powered by Sandhills' FleetEvaluator, which harnesses $6 billion per month in transactional, listing, asset, and market data to deliver instant, precise valuations based on market factors that swing an asset's value.

Quick Setup

The speed of data input and inclusion of real-time valuations are two key features in TelematicsPlus. "One contractor provided us with 112 pieces of equipment to add to TelematicsPlus," explains Sterup. "It took less than 30 minutes to download all 112 assets into Sandhills' inventory management system and to obtain real-time market valuations for each of those assets."

Get Started Today

Interested in using TelematicsPlus to make strategic decisions about your fleet? Contact Matt Sterup ([email protected]) for more information.

SOURCE Sandhills Global