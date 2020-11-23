Sandhills Global Market Data Shows Positive Pricing Trends Across the Trucking, Construction, and Ag Markets

Chart Takeaways Sandhills market data reports are based on the massive pool of worldwide data from Sandhills marketplaces including TruckPaper.com , MachineryTrader.com , TractorHouse.com , and AuctionTime.com . Buyers and sellers can use the information to track the pulse of the market and get the biggest return for specific assets with changing values. Trends to note include:

U.S. Class 8 Day Cab Trucks Used Market – The asking price per mile for day cabs continues to show improvement, with a 4.7% increase. Pricing in this market has been positive for the third consecutive month, continuing an upward trend following a previously continuous negative trend.

– The asking price per mile for day cabs continues to show improvement, with a 4.7% increase. Pricing in this market has been positive for the third consecutive month, continuing an upward trend following a previously continuous negative trend. U.S. Loader Backhoes Used Market – Historically low inventory levels and an 11% YOY average price increase in the 4WD loader backhoes market are leading to an overall average price increase YOY.

– Historically low inventory levels and an 11% YOY average price increase in the 4WD loader backhoes market are leading to an overall average price increase YOY. U.S. Combines Used Market – The combine market has seen an overall price increase of 6% YOY, primarily due to increases in the 3- to 5-year 4WD group, in which there has been a steady YOY price variance throughout 2020.

