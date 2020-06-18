Sandhills Global's Ag Industry Market Report: Late Model Combine Values Continuing Upward Trend Year-Over-Year

The used inventory on TractorHouse.com , AuctionTime.com , MachineryTrader.com , TruckPaper.com , and Sandhills' other industry-leading websites and trade publications provide an enormous share of the data that Sandhills tracks for its analysis and reporting. Along with this data, Sandhills examines the market to discover the forces behind high-level inventory and average price trends in each industry.

"As we head into the summer, when used combine inventory tends to decrease, the market often responds to the reduced supply with increased equipment values," says Mitch Helman, sales manager at Sandhills Global. "And with the year-over-year data showing increased average prices on late model combines, there's an opportunity for sellers to maximize their return on those assets."

Chart Takeaways

Used combine inventory annually peaks during April and May.

New Sandhills data shows YOY increase in average prices in the one- to three-year age groups for both 2WD and 4WD combines.

Overall, late model used combines values in recent months have shown YOY increases when accounting for seasonal variance.

This is a small sample of the information available from Sandhills' industry market reports, which include detailed breakdowns by inventory age, specification, and usage groups.

