Sandhills Publishing Announces Business System Integrations with Arcadium Technologies

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Publishing and Arcadium Technologies have entered an agreement to perform a software integration that facilitates inventory management, including advertising and remarketing efforts, for commercial truck and trailer dealerships. The integration facilitates instant access to a number of Sandhills' cloud-based business solutions—including real-time asset valuations and streamlined remarketing to retail, rental, wholesale, and auction channels. For both Arcadium and Sandhills—the Nebraska-based tech company behind such brands as Truck Paper, Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, RentalYard, AuctionTime.com, FleetEvaluator, and more—the integration is part of an ongoing effort to streamline internal process management for truck and trailer dealerships.

Arcadium Technologies provides industry-leading business systems and enterprise management solutions for truck and trailer franchise dealerships. The company has a strong reputation in the commercial trucking industry for its expert process consulting and proven software solutions, which include profit-centric customer filing, integrated customer management, enterprise-wide contact management, productivity tools and data for associates, and more. Arcadium also offers expert implementation and process engineering, including training, integration strategy, and execution.

With the integration between the Sandhills Cloud (a web-based suite of hosted business solutions), Arcadium users will be able to seamlessly manage customers and inventory in one place, alongside remarketing solutions that streamline truck and trailer inspections, asset valuations, advertising, invoicing, and more. The integration provides seamless access to real-time asset valuations powered by asset, market, and transactional data through Sandhills' FleetEvaluator, as well as quick access to retail, rental, wholesale, and auction channels through Truck Paper, RentalYard, and AuctionTime.com.

"Truck and trailer dealerships are looking for innovative solutions that speak to one another," explains Sandhills' Corporate Sales Executive Scott Lubischer. "Truck Paper and Arcadium are aligned to provide seamless, user-friendly solutions, and these integrations are only the beginning. This first step positions both Arcadium and Truck Paper for ongoing collaborations in the future—all to the benefit of our customers."

"We are excited to be able to offer this new integration with Sandhills to our dealers!" adds Arcadium Technologies Managing Member Tim Cline. "Truck Paper is a huge part of many dealers' marketing plan; this integration provides Arcadium customers the ability to manage inventory, from DMS entry to their marketing partners, from a single user interface. It is a huge boost to productivity and efficiency in the dealership."

Interested in learning more about business system integrations and the Sandhills Cloud? Contact Sandhills directly.

About Sandhills Publishing



Sandhills Publishing is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Publishing—we are the cloud.

About Arcadium Technologies, LLC



Arcadium Technologies, LLC provides CRM, vehicle inventory, and vehicle sales management tools to heavy duty truck, trailer, and equipment dealers. Arcadium's industry-specific tools boost productivity, sales, and customer satisfaction in all departments by automating the customer contact process and accurately detecting customer trends based on past purchases and current interests. Arcadium's complete and seamless integration with the major DMS systems allows authorized dealership personnel a real-time, 360-degree view of vehicle sales, parts, service, and accounts receivable activities.

Contact Sandhills:



120 West Harvest Drive



Lincoln, NE 68521



www.Sandhills.com



human-resources@Sandhills.com



(402) 479-2181

Contact Arcadium:



9289 Huntington Square, Suite 100



North Richland Hills, TX 76182



www.arcadiumtech.com



info@arcadiumtech.com



(817) 766-4040

SOURCE Sandhills Publishing Company