Sandhills Publishing Launches PowerSystemsToday.com, an Online Marketplace for Generators

At PowerSystemsToday.com, buyers can browse units from sellers across the country by category or brand, search for specific units, or submit a free photo listing on the website. Listings include detailed information, photos, and videos, as well as unit location and seller information, so buyers can reach out directly. Qualified sellers manage and update listings through web-based inventory management in the Sandhills Cloud, a suite of business applications that also simplifies customer and inventory management, lead oversight, advertising, and more. Each listing also includes direct links to buyer services, such as escrow, shipping, insurance, and financing.

"Dealers have long listed power systems and generators through MachineryTrader.com," explains Sandhills' Director of New Products Evan Welch. "PowerSystemsToday.com responds directly to the strong market demand for an easy-to-use resource specifically tailored to power systems and generators."

Power systems and generators are also available through AuctionTime.com, a weekly online-only auction platform. The website features listings from dealerships and auctioneers all over the world and holds sales every Wednesday. Bidder registration is free and easy, and bidding opens every Monday.

Sellers interested in listing units on PowerSystemsToday.com can contact Sandhills directly for more information.

