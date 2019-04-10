Sandhills Publishing to Host Parts Forum on April 17th in Lincoln, Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Publishing, the Nebraska-based tech company behind such brands as Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, and Truck Paper, will host a dealer forum for equipment and parts dealers from across the country on April 17th. The forum will include presentations, round table discussions, and one-on-one consultations focused on providing dealers with strategies for improving online visibility, enhancing customer engagement, and increasing parts sales. The forum will be held at the global headquarters for Sandhills Publishing in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Presentation topics will include building high-traction parts listings, the benefits of using premium websites and e-commerce storefronts, implementing marketing best practices, streamlining payment processing, and leveraging Sandhills' proprietary platforms and tools to increase traffic and drive more sales.

Dealers can also participate in one-on-one consultations focused on building premium websites, understanding search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) in action, using integrated financial and payment solutions to benefit customers and increase sales, capitalizing on e-commerce, increasing customer engagement with in-store kiosks, using the Fast Track Parts Network, and many more.

"The most successful equipment and parts dealers are always looking for new and innovative ways to reach more customers and improve sales," says Fast Track Parts Sales Manager Kirby Cunningham. "This forum provides an excellent opportunity to learn more about new technologies and solutions that will help them stay ahead of their competitors and increase revenue in entirely new ways."

Register for the upcoming dealer forum through your Sandhills sales rep, or by contacting Sandhills directly.

About Sandhills Publishing

Sandhills Publishing is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Publishing—we are the cloud.

