Sandi's Restaurant Brings "Soul" to Morristown

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandi's, a Southern-inspired soul food restaurant, opens to the public and host its Grand Opening on August 13th at 11 a.m. in Morristown, New Jersey, at 82 Speedwell Avenue. The Grand Opening will include an official welcome by the Mayor of Morristown Tim Dougherty at the ribbon-cutting tradition. Guests may expect to be served delectable Southern dishes, monthly Sunday brunches, and Family First Fridays with special take-and-go meals for the whole family.

Sandi's menu consists of down-home Southern classics such as collard greens, fried chicken, catfish, whiting, candied yams, grits, and macaroni and cheese.

"It's always been my dream to open a soul food restaurant, and carry on the cooking traditions I learned from my grandmother, Eula," said Sandra "Chef Sandi" Rogers, founder and head chef. "We believe it's important to stay true to our roots, that's why we work and cook together, as a family. We are thrilled to bring our family traditions to Morristown."

Sandi's will offer daily specials such as Chef Sandi's chicken lasagna, meatloaf, fried salmon, turkey wings, stewed oxtails, smothered pork chops, stewed chicken, black eye peas, chicken fried steak, and chicken and dumplings.

Sandi's food is prepared with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, and comes with a piece of Sandi's signature "SoulBread." Sandi's offers a variety of salads including fresh fruit, potato or pasta, and seasonal fresh vegetables. Peach cobbler and banana pudding are the Southern staple dessert options. Drinks include ice-cold homemade sweet tea or the signature "SoulPunch."

"Our food is prepared with love and soul," adds Chef Sandi. "I want guests to feel as though they are back at their mom's or grandma's table for a meal that feeds the soul."

Guests may also expect tasty salmon croquettes, bourbon meatballs, seafood and homemade pasta dishes, jerk chicken, and barbecue chicken or turkey made with Grandma Eula's special sauce.

Sandi's is open daily for lunch and dinner, Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 – 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 – 10 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.sandissoulbites.com/ or call (862) 242-8088.

About Chef Sandi

S.M. "Chef Sandi" Rogers, founder, head chef, and Institute of Culinary Arts graduate, always dreamed of opening a restaurant. As a teenager, she moved from Tompkins Projects in Brooklyn, New York, to live with her grandparents in a little southeastern Georgia town called Statesboro. There, she spent a great deal of her summers learning to purchase feed for the family's livestock, as well as curing and storing meats for winter months. She learned to can and preserve peaches and make delicious watermelon rind preserves following her grandmother's recipes. Fresh vegetables from her grandparents' garden were transformed into flavorful supper dishes, as Chef Sandi would "revamp" each recipe, as she still does today in the family restaurant and catering business.

As she was allowed to cook for her grandparents, it became evident that her scrumptious comfort food dishes not only satisfied their hunger, but did something to their soul. Her grandmother, a private chef for many years, believed soul food wasn't "ethnic" cooking, but a patient, intentional process of cooking each dish with love and soul. She helped kick-start Chef Sandi's love of cooking. Sandi also inherited her grandmother's ability to "scratch out" a recipe from any ingredients she had on hand without measuring or making waste, but somehow cooking enough for everyone who took a seat at the table. This would come in handy years later when Chef Sandi had a family of her own and served dishes for family and friends with very little provisions or ingredients available. The original concept behind Sandi's is based on her "waste not, want not" belief. Dishes are prepared in portion sizes providing delicious bites to satisfy even the pickiest eater.

Chef Sandi cooks with the same love and soul for each customer as she does for her family.

