Sandland Sleep Launches Holistic Line of Sleep-Aids Scientifically Proven To Improve Sleep Naturally

According to the American Sleep Association (ASA), 35.3% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep in a typical 24-hour period. Designed for those who have trouble achieving and maintaining slumber , Sandland promotes clean, natural sleep without interfering with the body's natural functions. Made with high-quality, all-natural ingredients including CBN derived from top-graded hemp and its terpenes, hops, peppermint and trace amounts of Melatonin for efficacy, Sandland is completely vegan, non GMO, and clinically proven to be safe and effective. While the star ingredient, CBN may not be as well-known as some of its flashier hemp-derived cousins, like CBD, it has been studied for decades, and proven to deliver sedating effects that aid in a good night's sleep. With this launch, Sandland will be the first brand to use CBN in more effective, 100% safe quantities for optimal rest.

The debut collection consists of two holistic sleep-aid products: a "Fall Asleep" sublingual (administered under the tongue) for $15.00 USD, and "Stay Asleep" tablets for $20.00 USD. Fall Asleep has a fast-acting formulation, working in fifteen minutes, to calm the mind and body so healthy sleep comes quickly. Stay Asleep is equally as impactful, working for a full eight hours to sustain sleep through the night, without the morning fog. The products can also be taken together.

"Many over-the-counter sleep aids mask the problem instead of solving it," said Josh Townsend, CEO of Sandland Sleep. "We are thrilled to bring safe and effective products to the market that leverage the power of CBN in the right quantities and formulations to help our customers achieve optimal sleep and as a result, overall wellness."

The human body absorbs CBN differently depending on formulation and dosing, and Sandland's product line maximizes this for ultimate efficacy. Sandland's mission is to offer everyone the most effective, natural sleep solution that doesn't rely on addictive pharmaceuticals or heavy sedatives.

