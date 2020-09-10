Sandler Continues Streak Of Top Franchise Recognition

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th year in a row, Training Industry has named Sandler (www.sandler.com) one of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies; Sandler was also placed on Entrepreneur's 2020 Top Global Franchises list. Earlier this year, Franchise Business Review designated Sandler one of the Top 50 Franchises for Women.

President and CEO of Sandler, David Mattson, said, "The accolades that Sandler has been receiving, and the recognition of our work, is proof that Sandler's position as the leading global training organization is not unwarranted. We support our franchise network, we have a stellar Corporate Accounts team, and we are always looking for new, cutting edge ways to stay ahead of the competition, whether via partnerships or new technology."

Dave Hiatt, Director of Franchise Development for Sandler, echoed Mattson's thoughts. "As I've said before, Sandler is not just a vehicle to help others, and because of our strategies, philosophies, and the people involved in the organization, the personal growth curve just goes through the roof for most individuals."

Mattson noted, "With the addition of Damon Jones as our Head of Global Strategy & Growth, Column Lundt as our Chief Revenue Officer, and Sarah Skeen as our VP of Learning Technology & Development, Sandler is poised to not only continue, but to exceed industry expectations."

Sandler dominates the global training market through an unparalleled network of more than 250 local offices worldwide and professionals in more than 30 countries, as well as a powerful Corporate Accounts division at the world headquarters. Serving global enterprise organizations as well as small to medium-sized businesses, Sandler's experts offer leading-edge expertise on a wide range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics.

For more information, please visit www.Sandler.com.

SOURCE Sandler Training

Related Links

http://www.Sandler.com

