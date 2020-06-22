Sandler Partners Connects with Bigleaf Networks to Open Door to Greater SD-WAN Adoption

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks today announced an enhanced channel partnership with Sandler Partners, one of the fastest growing distributors of connectivity and cloud services.

Through the extended relationship, Sandler Partners Superstars and subagents will have access to sell Bigleaf's innovative SD-WAN technology. Sandler Partners' network of more than 9,000 expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs and MSPs who sell to thousands of small, medium and enterprise organizations nationwide — will benefit from selling Bigleaf's innovative cloud-first SD-WAN technology. Sandler is ready to help partners better position Bigleaf's key differentiators, such as:

Security-transparent installation

Patented, intelligent software approach that auto-detects application needs and adapts in real-time to internet performance and connectivity issues, unlike traditional policy-based SD-WAN solutions

Dynamic Quality-of-Service (QoS) capability to prioritize VoIP and other latency-sensitive traffic over commodity Internet

Same IP failover capability to allow for uninterrupted VoIP and virtual desktop sessions while moving between circuits

With 600% growth over the last three years, Bigleaf's channel success is also owed to its unique deployment model – allowing it to operate outside of the customer's existing firewall with their onsite router. This allows for a worry-free installation process, enabling the customer to leverage SD-WAN intelligence across their Internet environment without the complicated setup and installation procedures that many SD-WAN vendors require.

"We are excited to work with Bigleaf, as they have a competitive SD-WAN service model for our Partners," says Eric Beller, Senior Vice President of Sales & Complex Solutions with Sandler Partners. "Their unique tech allows them to ensure that critical applications are never down, and allows for the best network performance possible. The growing use of real-time applications such as video conferencing, VoIP, and other cloud services amplifies the need to get the most out of your internet," Beller notes. "Bigleaf helps address this need with their cloud-first SD-WAN service. They are also addressing the work from home market with their new Home Office solution. It gives our partners another solid option to offer clients to help optimize their ISP performance, especially with the demands that families put on their home internet while they shelter in place."

"We're excited about the opportunities this expanded partnership opens for both of our companies, as we've been growing at a similar pace and serving a similar customer base," said Eric Brooker, Senior Director, National Partners Programs, Bigleaf. "Partnering with Sandler Partners dramatically increases the size of our growing partner network, allows us to bring our unique SD-WAN solution to more companies, and gives Sandler Partners' agents a firewall-friendly SD-WAN solution that will ensure a high-quality experience for their customers."

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's Fastest Growing Distributor of Connectivity & Cloud Services. In 2019, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for the tenth straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of more than 9,000 expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium and enterprise organizations nationwide. For more information, visit www.sandlerpartners.com.

About Bigleaf

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-balancing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America.

