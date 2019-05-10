Sandler Training Partners With Lambda Solutions To Create Winning Online Learning Platform

OWINGS MILLS, Md., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler Training (www.sandler.com), the largest sales and leadership training development company in the world, delivers in person training, online courses, and virtual training to customers around the globe. In order to increase functionality, accessibility, and support of their proprietary Learning Management System (LMS), Sandler turned to Lambda Solutions for the migration of their entire training catalogue to the Totara Learn LMS and Zoola Analytics reporting solution. This partnership earned Lambda the 2018 Totara Award for Best Education & Training Project.

According to Mike Montague, Vice President of Online Learning & Development, Sandler Systems, Inc., "We definitely made the right decision going with the Totara Learn / Zoola Analytics solution. With Lambda Solutions, we have been able to deliver a superior online training experience." In the first year, Sandler found adoption of and engagement with their training programs increased by 200% thanks to the new online training experience. More information about Sandler's online training programs may be found at www.sandler.com/online-training.

"These are the kind of results we help all of our clients to achieve and proves that a data-focused approach to improving the learning process can produce incredible results for learners, teachers, and training organizations," said Sharon Levy, CEO of Lambda Solutions.

Montague added, "We have over 250 training centers worldwide and 31,000 professionals to monitor in 23 languages, so ease of use was a huge issue. Now we can more easily assign courses and monitor participation."

Sandler dominates the global training market through an unparalleled network making Sandler the largest training organization in the world. Sandler offers programs in sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics.

