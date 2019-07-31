Sandmann v. Washington Post: A Legal Analysis on How the Court Got it Wrong

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the dismissal of Sandmann v. Washington Post, Rohit Chhabra, a San Francisco based internet defamation attorney poses the question: "As a society, should we permit powerful organizations and well trusted newspapers to satiate their obsessive demagoguery at the expense of ordinary citizens?"

In a 3,000+ word blog post, titled, "The Sandmann v. Washington Post Lawsuit: How the court got it wrong," Chhabra argues that the court did not adhere to proper legal principles and contradicted its own findings.

"This decision is troubling," states Chhabra, who has represented clients at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In his post, Chhabra contends that the court failed to "hold the media accountable for its blatant disregard of the truth, for its failure to fact check its 'sources,' and for its failure to protect the reputation and character of innocent civilians."

