SANDMARC Launches Hybrid Filters for iPhone Photography & Filmmaking

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDMARC, a brand specializing in photography gear for iPhone, DJI and GoPro cameras, launched the first premium line of polarized ND filters for iPhone photography and filmmaking: Hybrid Filters.

Neutral Density & Polarizer Filter in One

Hybrid ND Filter - iPhone XS Max, XS, XR, X - SANDMARC Lifestyle

The Hybrid filter combines the power of two photography filters. A polarizer filter reduces glares and reflections for clearer skies and more transparent bodies of water, while also offering a boost in color. A neutral density filter gives you more flexibility with shutter speeds, offering more control over exposure and light.

Superior Glass

The Hybrid Filter is designed from a multi-coated and anti-reflective glass that produces accurate color transmission, and an aluminum frame material that makes it both durable and light.

Manage Exposure & Reflections

Landscape photography and outdoor videos now have an even more cinematic look. By protecting the camera from overexposure and improving the high dynamic range, the Hybrid Filter gives you the highest possible control over your camera.

Lens Compatible

For added versatility, SANDMARC's Hybrid Filters are compatible with their iPhone lenses, allowing photographers to capture different perspectives while having increased control over the iPhone's camera system.

Contact

For further information on SANDMARC's products, please contact Anri Rogers at pr@sandmarc.com. SANDMARC can also be reached via social media on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Related Images



hybrid-nd-filter.jpg

Hybrid ND Filter - iPhone XS Max, XS, XR, X - SANDMARC



sandmarc-wide-lens-hybrid-filter-edited.jpg

SANDMARC Wide Lens + Hybrid Filter



sandmarc-nd32-pl-filter.jpg

SANDMARC ND32 PL Filter



sandmarc-without-filter-with-filter.jpg

Without filter and with filter comparison

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hbk4bTa2FwE

SOURCE SANDMARC

Related Links

https://www.sandmarc.com

