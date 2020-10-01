SANDMARC Launches Prolight for Video Conference Lighting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDMARC, a brand specializing in photography gear for iPhone, DJI and GoPro cameras, launched Prolight - Video Conference Edition for home office remote working.

Prolight Bi-Color Light

Premium video conference lighting for remote working, home office, or corporate calls to level up conference webcam calls and meetings on Zoom, Facetime, Microsoft Teams, YouTube vlogs, Skype and live streaming.

SANDMARC

Accurate Colors

The Prolight provides a color temperate of 3000-6500k with a CRI of 95+, giving precise and adjustable warm-to-cool temperatures.

Powerful and Debate

Our most powerful light with a brightness power of 1500 Lux. At maximum power the battery can last up to 100 minutes. Weighing less than 6 ounces, the small form factor makes the Prolight accessible for travel and using it in different desk setups.

Universal Mount Adapter

Included is a patent-pending versatile mount that allows using your Prolight with a MacBook, Laptops, iPad and iPhone. The mount is fitted with a rubber padding on both sides to avoid the risk of any damage to a screen.

For further information on SANDMARC's products, please contact Anri Rogers at [email protected].

