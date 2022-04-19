sandoll Meta Lab releases "TYPY", a global NFT project based on Korean fonts

Last year, sandoll Meta Lab conducted research and development of advanced blockchain technologies such as separation and combination of NFTs and active "Dapp" (Decentralized App) with Hanguel as the theme. Based on this, the first NFT project "TYPY" was released, challenging the global NFT market.

TYPY's base ideas is that the owner of purchased consonants and vowels of Hangul through minting or trading can create Hangul words through various combinations and create an NFT. The company plans to hold the first minting on April 25th.

Through the process of separating and combining NFTs, it will be possible to create valuable new NFTs. Special benefits will be provided with every successful combination of specific words.

TYPY's core value and competitiveness are to promote Hangeul, teach the principle of word formation through the combination of consonants and vowels, and provide value and fun to owners.

Currently, there are 350 disclosed words with benefits, most of which are block-chain-related Korean words, however "TYPY" is expected to continuously introduce Korean history and entertainment-related words in the future.

In addition, sandoll Meta Lab plans to expand a wide range of NFT businesses using various contents, starting with "TYPY", and actively seeks ways to create synergy in the block chain business.

CEO Sungmin Cho said, "I think it is very meaningful in that it is the first NFT project introduced by a company with font as its identity. Based on the technology of separating and combining NFTs, which is rare in Korea, when the scientific principles of Hangeul can be taught to people around the world, we can expect that we will be able to take the lead as a global Hangeul culture evangelist."

SOURCE sandoll Meta Lab