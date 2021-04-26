SANDOW Design Group Introduces The Agency By SANDOW

The launch of The Agency by SANDOW, a boutique digital agency for brands in the architecture and design industry Tweet this

The team behind The Agency by SANDOW is comprised of the digital experts who have driven massive growth and success for leading design media brands, Interior Design, Luxe Interiors + Design, and Metropolis, as well as their clients' digital channels through creative partnerships. The Agency will be led by Managing Director, Bobby Bonett, who joined the SANDOW Design Group in January of 2020 and has assembled an impressive team that brings experience from the design, luxury, media, and technology sectors.

Said Holborn, "We launched The Agency after many requests from our partners to work with them beyond developing programs. They wanted advice on their overall digital strategy, allocating their digital marketing spend, and managing campaigns and reporting. The Agency's focus is niche -- offering customized digital marketing strategies to reach the design industry and enthusiasts, with a full-funnel, omnichannel approach."

The Agency by SANDOW services include:

Digital marketing campaign strategy

Digital media planning

Digital media buying

Digital marketing consultation

Video production and editing

Social media management

Graphic design production

White glove service and support

The launch of The Agency by SANDOW comes at a time when SANDOW Design Group has introduced a number of strategic services and tools to drive its partners' businesses forward and serve the design industry. These include DesignTV by SANDOW, celebrating its first anniversary by reaching 9 million views and over 40 million impressions; product discovery platform LAUNCH; the successful pivot of signature events to a virtual format; and powerful programs including the Metropolis's Future 100, Design Hackathons hosted by Interior Design and Metropolis, and Interior Design's DesignUnity, in partnership with the International Interior Design Association.

The Agency by SANDOW will be executing campaigns on behalf of its clients across SANDOW media channels as well as outside of its family of brands, with an agnostic approach to planning based on client goals.

About SANDOW Design Group

SANDOW was founded by visionary entrepreneur Adam I. Sandow in 2003, with the goal of reinventing the traditional publishing model. Today, SANDOW powers the design, materials, and luxury industries through innovative content, tools, and integrated solutions. Its diverse portfolio of assets includes The SANDOW Design Group, a unique ecosystem of design media and services brands, including Luxe Interiors + Design, Interior Design, Metropolis, DesignTV by SANDOW, product discovery platform, LAUNCH, research and strategy firm, ThinkLab, and digital and creative consultancy, The Agency by SANDOW. SANDOW Design Group is the strategic and operational services partner to NYCxDESIGN, a not-for-profit organization committed to empowering and promoting the city's diverse creative community.

SOURCE SANDOW Design Group