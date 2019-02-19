Sandoz Inc. launches authorized generic version of buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandoz Inc., a Novartis division, today announced that the authorized generic of SUBOXONE® 1 (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film (CIII) by Indivior Inc. in all four dosage strengths is immediately available in the US.

Sandoz buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film (2mg/0.5mg, 4mg/1mg, 8mg/2mg and 12mg/3mg) is indicated for the treatment of opioid dependence. Buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film should be used as part of a complete treatment plan that includes counseling and psychosocial support.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to further increase access to this critical medicine in the US market and to be a part of the solution to a healthcare crisis that the nation is facing," said Carol Lynch, President of Sandoz Inc. "Sandoz is well-positioned to deliver another important treatment alternative for patients suffering from addiction."

As part of this effort, Sandoz is commercializing FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutics as an adjunct to outpatient treatment to help patients with substance use disorder and opioid use disorder. Sandoz is also working with other partners and healthcare professionals to help address substance and opioid abuse, which requires a collaborative effort between all stakeholders, including regulatory authorities, physicians and other healthcare providers.

According to IQVIA, US sales for SUBOXONE were approximately USD 2 billion for the period ending December 2018 (MAT: Moving Annual Target).

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

Hypersensitivity to buprenorphine or naloxone.

Warnings and Precautions

: Buprenorphine can be abused in a similar manner to other opioids. Monitor patients for conditions indicative of diversion or progression of opioid dependence and addictive refills should not be prescribed early in treatment or without appropriate patient follow-up visits. Respiratory Depression : Life-threatening respiratory depression and death have occurred in association with buprenorphine use. Warn patients of the potential danger of self-administration of benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants while under treatment with buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film.

: Life-threatening respiratory depression and death have occurred in association with buprenorphine use. Warn patients of the potential danger of self-administration of benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants while under treatment with buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film. Unintentional Pediatric Exposure : Store buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film safely out of the sight and reach of children. Buprenorphine can cause severe, possibly fatal, respiratory depression in children.

: Store buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film safely out of the sight and reach of children. Buprenorphine can cause severe, possibly fatal, respiratory depression in children. Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome : Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (NOWS) is an expected and treatable outcome of prolonged use of opioids during pregnancy.

: Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (NOWS) is an expected and treatable outcome of prolonged use of opioids during pregnancy. Adrenal Insufficiency : If diagnosed, treat with physiologic replacement of corticosteroids, and wean patient off the opioid.

: If diagnosed, treat with physiologic replacement of corticosteroids, and wean patient off the opioid. Risk of Opioid Withdrawal with Abrupt Discontinuation : If treatment is temporarily interrupted or discontinued, monitor patients for withdrawal and treat appropriately.

: If treatment is temporarily interrupted or discontinued, monitor patients for withdrawal and treat appropriately. Risk of Hepatitis, Hepatic Events : Monitor liver function tests prior to initiation and during treatment and evaluate suspected hepatic events.

: Monitor liver function tests prior to initiation and during treatment and evaluate suspected hepatic events. Precipitation of Opioid Withdrawal Signs and Symptoms : An opioid withdrawal syndrome is likely to occur with parenteral misuse of buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film by individuals physically dependent on full opioid agonists, or by sublingual or buccal administration before the agonist effects of other opioids have subsided.

: An opioid withdrawal syndrome is likely to occur with parenteral misuse of buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film by individuals physically dependent on full opioid agonists, or by sublingual or buccal administration before the agonist effects of other opioids have subsided. Risk of Overdose in Opioid-Naïve Patients : Buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film is not appropriate as an analgesic. There have been reported deaths of opioid naïve individuals who received a 2mg sublingual dose.

Adverse Reactions

Adverse events commonly observed with the sublingual/buccal administration of the buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film were oral hypoesthesia, glossodynia, oral mucosal erythema, headache, nausea, vomiting, hyperhidrosis, constipation, signs and symptoms of withdrawal, insomnia, pain, and peripheral edema.

Drug Interactions

Benzodiazepines : Use caution in prescribing buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film for patients receiving benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants and warn patients against concomitant self-administration/misuse.

caution in prescribing buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film for patients receiving benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants and warn patients against concomitant self-administration/misuse. CYP3A4 Inhibitors and Inducers : Monitor patients starting or ending CYP3A4 inhibitors or inducers for potential over or under-dosing.

: Monitor patients starting or ending CYP3A4 inhibitors or inducers for potential over or under-dosing. Antiretrovirals : Patients who are on chronic buprenorphine treatment should have their dose monitored if non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors are added to their treatment regimen. Monitor patients taking buprenorphine and atazanavir with and without ritonavir, and dose reduction of buprenorphine may be warranted.

: Patients who are on chronic buprenorphine treatment should have their dose monitored if non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors are added to their treatment regimen. Monitor patients taking buprenorphine and atazanavir with and without ritonavir, and dose reduction of buprenorphine may be warranted. Serotonergic Drugs : Concomitant use may result in serotonin syndrome. Discontinue buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film if serotonin syndrome is suspected.

Use in Specific Populations

Lactation: Buprenorphine passes into mother's milk.

Geriatric Patients: Monitor for sedation and respiratory depression.

Moderate or Severe Hepatic Impairment: Buprenorphine/naloxone products are not recommended in patients with severe hepatic impairment and may not be appropriate for patients with moderate hepatic impairment.

Full prescribing information is available at: https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=8a5edcf9-828c-4f97-b671-268ab13a8ecd.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About Sandoz

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our broad portfolio, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2018 sales of USD 9.9 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

