Sandra Day O'Connor Institute Online Civics Challenge Debuts

PHOENIX, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students who are yearning for a summer project will have the chance to "learn and earn" through the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute. The Camp O'Connor Civics Challenge online program launches nationwide July 1, 2020. The online competition is open to all students entering 6th through 9th grade in fall 2020. Participants are challenged to choose one civics topic from a list of options, receive instructions through a brief tutorial video, and then produce their own creative video on that topic, three minutes or less in length. Finalists in each grade will be awarded Apple products including a Macbook Pro for the first place winner.

The #OConnorCivicsChallenge encourages students to learn about civics topics that cover all branches of the government as well as their rights and responsibilities as citizens, then share what they've learned with others through their video creations. Civics Challenge video entries may be submitted from July 1 to July 30, 2020. Learn more and register to enter at www.OConnorInstitute.org .

The Civics Challenge is part of the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute new strategic direction to bring its educational programs online via O'Connor U. The initiative provides innovative civics education opportunities through a digital platform, teaching "Civics For Life" to all generations, from middle school students to grandparents.

Since its founding in 2009 by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the Institute has presented programs to foster civil discourse, civic engagement and civics education. Programs have included lectures and forums, such as the Distinguished Speakers Series, Issues & Answers Forums, and the Civic Collaboratory, as well as the Camp O'Connor civics program for middle school students. Through these educational programs, all generations have been exposed to meaningful knowledge and insight.

As a result of COVID-19, the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute worked to convert its programs to offer these knowledge resources through O'Connor U in an easily accessible digital platform and create new programs including the Camp O'Connor Civics Challenge and the Constitution Series: Equality And Justice For All, a free, online public forum.

Donations to support the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute and O'Connor U are welcomed to ensure the sustainability of its educational programs. For more information or to make a contribution, please visit www.OConnorInstitute.org.

Founded in 2009 by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the O'Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance civil discourse, civic engagement and civics education.

