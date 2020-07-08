Sandra Kirkpatrick's new book ¡Crea! Positivismo, a compendium designed to aid readers in achieving positivity in life to usher in productivity and purpose

It is a catalyst that generates extraordinary results!

¡Crea! Positivismo is a tool that guides you, day by day, to develop a positive attitude based on your own experiences and experiences, it is a six-month diary with multiple exercises that will not only impact your daily attitude but also develop leadership. sharing in your environment the goals that you are reaching.

It changes the way we think changes our lives and the perception of everything that happens to us in it. This writing is completely different from any other on positive thinking, because this book is based on its own story. The author will take you from a state of 'everyday negative thoughts' to a state of positive thoughts, attitude, and events ending with a winning mind that gives you the ability to infect everyone around you and perhaps also help you find a new north in the life."

Published by Page Publishing, Sandra Kirkpatrick's new book ¡Crea! Positivismo will take readers on a journey filled with optimism that brings fulfillment to their lives.

Consumers who wish to attain grace and positivity and transform their lives toward betterment can purchase ¡Crea! Positivismo in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201358/Kirkpatrick.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

