Sandra S. Baucom is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SMITHFIELD, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandra S. Baucom is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Physician for her work in the field of Pediatric Medicine and in acknowledgment of her work at Infinity Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine PLLC.

Dr. Baucom has known since age 3 that she wanted to be a doctor. She has now been practicing medicine for 36 years, and has helped countless patients. Dr. Baucom is dedicated to the care of healthy children and adolescents in addition to the care of special needs children and adolescents.

Before Dr. Baucom started working in private practice, she first attended Wake Forest University - UNC-Chapel Hill, where she graduated with a dual degree in French and Biology in 1978. She spent her junior year of college at the University of Dijon in France. Recognized for her exceptional grades, Dr. Baucom received a scholarship from the National Health Service Medical Corp. to attend Med School. She earned her Medical degree in 1982 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, and was involved with Alpha Omega Alpha. She next attended the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where she completed a residency in Pediatrics (1982-1985). Dr. Baucom attained board certification in Pediatrics from the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP).

She began practicing Medicine in 1985, and began her work in a rural area that had never had a pediatrician. Dr. Baucom worked at Renaissance Pediatrics for 27 years before leaving to start her private practice.

As a Pediatrician, Dr. Baucom provides medical care for newborns, young adults, and expectant parents, and she has a specialty in working with children with disabilities. Her patients visit for many reasons, such as annual well-visits, vaccinations, injuries, and illnesses. She is familiar with the developmental stages that her patients will go through as they grow and mature. It is recommended that patients receive medical care from a Pediatrician until age 21. Her goal is to help every individual she serves to reach their full physical, mental, and social health potential.

In March 2021, Dr. Baucom opened her private practice in Smithfield, VA. Infinity Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, PLLC, is located at 1809 South Church St. Suite 302, and is the first Pediatrician's office in Smithfield.

Dr. Baucom offers her young patients and their families a full range of healthcare services, including well-child visits, same-day sick visits, chronic health management, mental healthcare, and adolescent care. For expecting parents, the practice offers prenatal and newborn care and lactation support.

Outside of her clinical work, she has been an Assistant Clinical Professor for 30 years at Eastern Virginia Medical School. Dr. Baucom loves mentoring students and guiding them towards success.

Awarded for her excellence in medicine, Dr. Baucom is a Top Doctor on FindATopDoc.com.

On a personal note, Dr. Baucom enjoys reading medical journals, cooking, and spending time with friends and family. Her other hobbies include crafting, making cards and scrapbooks, and creating gifts for others.

For more information, visit www.infinitypam.com.

