Sandra Waite Joins Guardian as Chief Communications Officer

"Sandra will play a key role in developing and driving our enterprise communications strategy and contributing to our cultural transformation," said Scanlon. "Guardian is focused on becoming a more contemporary, consumer-focused organization and Sandra's leadership and experience will be invaluable as we leverage all of our communications channels in support of that effort."

Waite has over 17 years of executive experience in communications and public relations at the global, regional and local level. She joins Guardian from CVS Health where she was most recently Vice President, CEO and Enterprise Communications, responsible for managing the CEO's internal and external communications and thought leadership across all channels, including social platforms. In addition, she has provided executive leadership of key initiatives driving digital transformation, culture and consumer innovation and organizational change.

"I'm excited to lead communications at Guardian at such a pivotal time in its transformation," said Waite. "The company is values-driven and customer focused, which is both inspiring and a great opportunity to have a meaningful and positive impact on all of our stakeholders."

Prior to joining Aetna (a CVS Health company) in 2017, Sandy served in numerous executive leadership roles in the life sciences and healthcare, professional services, consumer and technology industries. She is also a former employment law attorney, holding a JD from University of Virginia School of Law and a BA from Spelman College.

