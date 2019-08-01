SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) will release its 2019 second quarter financial and operational results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:00am CT. The telephone number to access the conference call from within the U.S. is (833) 245-9650 and from outside the U.S. is (647) 689-4222. The passcode for the call is 9891594. An audio replay of the call will be available from August 8, 2019 until 11:59pm CT on August 22, 2019. The number to access the conference call replay from within the U.S. is (800) 585-8367 and from outside the U.S. is (416) 621-4642. The passcode for the replay is 9891594.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com , under Investor Relations/Presentations & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with its principal focus on developing high-return, growth oriented projects in Oklahoma and Colorado. The majority of the Company's production is generated from the Mississippian Lime formation in Oklahoma and Kansas. Development activity is currently focused on the Meramec formation in the Northwest STACK Play in Oklahoma and multiple oil rich Niobrara benches in the Colorado North Park Basin.

CONTACT:

Johna Robinson

Investor Relations

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

123 Robert S. Kerr Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

+1 (405) 429-5515

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.

