SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022; UPDATES FULL YEAR 2022 OPERATIONAL AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced financial and operational results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

Recent Highlights

Generated Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $53.7 million in the second quarter compared to $39.4 million in the prior quarter

of in the second quarter compared to in the prior quarter Second quarter net income was $48.5 million , or $1.32 per basic share. Adjusted net income (1) was $48.9 million , or $1.33 per basic share.

, or per basic share. Adjusted net income was , or per basic share. Second quarter 2022 production of 17.8 MBoed was consistent with first quarter 2022, despite no new completion activity

Successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program during the second quarter with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter

As of June 30, 2022 , the Company returned 29 wells to production in the first half of 2022 that were previously curtailed due to the 2020 commodity price downturn. The Company has returned a total of 158 wells to production since the beginning of 2021

, in the first half of 2022 that were previously curtailed due to the 2020 commodity price downturn. The Company has returned a total of 158 wells to production since the beginning of 2021 Second quarter adjusted G&A (1) of $1.8 million , or $1.09 per Boe, compared to $2.2 million , or $1.35 per Boe in the prior quarter

of , or per Boe, compared to , or per Boe in the prior quarter Updated 2022 operational and capital expenditure guidance to include the addition of three new wells to the Company's drilling and completion program in addition to expanded well reactivation activity

The Company had no open hedge positions as of June 30, 2022

Financial Results & Update

Profitability & Realized Pricing

For the three-months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $48.5 million, or $1.32 per basic share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $47.0 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income(1) amounted to $48.9 million, or $1.33 per basic share, adjusted operating cash flow(1) totaled $53.3 million and adjusted EBITDA(1) was $53.7 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.

Second quarter realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices, before the impact of derivatives,(2) were $109.06, $5.30 and $35.96, respectively, compared to $92.35, $3.84 and $33.73 in the prior quarter.

Operating Costs

During the second quarter of 2022, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $9.5 million or $5.87 per Boe compared to $10.9 million, or $6.76 per Boe in the prior quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, general and administrative expense ("G&A") was $2.2 million, or $1.34 per Boe compared to $2.5 million, or $1.57 per Boe for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted G&A(1) was $1.8 million, or $1.09 per Boe during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.2 million, or $1.35 per Boe during the first quarter of 2022.

Operational Results & Update

Production

Production totaled 1,620 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 12.8% oil, 33.4% NGLs and 53.8% natural gas) for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1,606 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 13.3% oil, 32.8% NGLs, and 53.9% natural gas) in the first quarter. This consistent quarter-over-quarter production profile was a result of the Company's ongoing well reactivation program. The first of the Company's planned 2022 completions are being turned to production during the third quarter.

2022 Development Program

During the second quarter, SandRidge successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter. The third well is currently in the drilling phase. The Company announced an increase to its planned 2022 drilling and completion activity from nine wells to twelve wells.

Well Reactivation & Rod Pump Conversion Program

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company continued returning wells to production that were previously curtailed due to the commodity price downturn in the first half of 2020 and, in many cases, improving their production potential through capital improvements. Improved commodity pricing resulting in high rates of return, along with low execution risk, support the Company's belief that these projects represent a superior use of capital. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company brought 19 wells back online, bringing the total for the first half of 2022 to 29 and the total since the beginning of 2021 to 158. Throughout 2022, SandRidge currently expects to return approximately 54 wells to production and complete approximately 36 artificial lift conversions. The Company continues to evaluate its inventory of such projects.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG")

SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas. The Company continues to explore the technical and commercial viability of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration ("CCUS") across its owned and operated assets through its partnership with the University of Oklahoma.

Recently announced Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance

As a result of current and expected commodity prices enhancing project returns, the Company now plans to spend $40-$50 million in drilling and completions ("D&C") capital and $16-$20 million in non-D&C capital for well reactivations and rod pump conversions. Total production for 2022 is projected to be 5.9-7.1 MMBoe, representing an approximately 5% increase at the midpoint vs. its prior production guidance. In addition to the benefit of added production this year, increased activity in the second half of 2022 is expected to contribute an approximately 13% uplift in 2023 volumes. The table below outlines changes to the Company's full year 2022 guidance in further detail.



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Updated 2022E

Guidance(3) Production





Oil (MMBbls) 0.4

0.9 - 1.1 Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbls) 1.1

1.9 - 2.3 Total Liquids (MMBbls) 1.5

2.8 - 3.4 Natural Gas (Bcf) 10.4

18.4 - 22.4 Total (MMBoe) 3.2

5.9 - 7.1







Capital Expenditures





Drilling & Completions ("D&C") $16.2 million

$40 - $50 million Non-D&C $5.6 million

$16 - $20 million Total Capital Expenditures $21.8 million

$56 - $70 million







Expenses





Lease Operating Expenses ("LOE") $20.4 million

$39 - $47 million







Price Differentials





Oil (% of WTI) 99 %

~97% - 99% NGLs (% of WTI) 34 %

~33% - 37% Natural Gas (% of Henry Hub) 75 %

~75% - 80%

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $205.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. The Company has no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations.

-Tables to Follow-









(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions. (2) See "Operational and Financial Statistics" section at the end of this press release for impacts of derivatives on commodity price realizations. (3) No changes were made to Adjusted G&A or Severance and Ad Valorem tax guidance versus the original ranges published on March 9, 2022.

Operational and Financial Statistics

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Production - Total













Oil (MBbl) 207

227

421

515 NGL (MBbl) 541

613

1,067

1,134 Natural Gas (MMcf) 5,231

5,356

10,426

10,349 Oil equivalent (MBoe) 1,620

1,733

3,226

3,374 Daily production (MBoed) 17.8

19.0

17.8

18.6















Average price per unit













Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $ 109.06

$ 64.73

$ 100.57

$ 58.70 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —

—

—

— Net realized price per barrel $ 109.06

$ 64.73

$ 100.57

$ 58.70















Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $ 35.96

$ 17.33

$ 34.86

$ 17.18 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel(1) —

—

(0.29)

— Net realized price per barrel $ 35.96

$ 17.33

$ 34.57

$ 17.18















Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $ 5.30

$ 1.66

$ 4.57

$ 1.75 Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf (1) —

—

(0.07)

— Net realized price per Mcf $ 5.30

$ 1.66

$ 4.50

$ 1.75















Realized price per Boe - as reported $ 43.07

$ 19.74

$ 39.45

$ 20.10 Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $ 43.07

$ 19.74

$ 39.11

$ 20.10















Average cost per Boe













Lease operating $ 5.87

$ 5.33

$ 6.32

$ 5.09 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $ 2.96

$ 1.46

$ 2.76

$ 1.40 Depletion (2) $ 1.74

$ 1.27

$ 1.62

$ 1.39















Earnings per share (3)













Earnings per share applicable to common stockholders













Basic $ 1.32

$ 0.45

$ 2.27

$ 1.42 Diluted $ 1.30

$ 0.44

$ 2.24

$ 1.38















Adjusted net income per share available to common stockholders













Basic $ 1.33

$ 0.45

$ 2.29

$ 0.94 Diluted $ 1.32

$ 0.45

$ 2.26

$ 0.91















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 36,699

36,416

36,667

36,187 Diluted 37,185

37,345

37,107

37,283















(1) There were no open commodity derivative contracts as of June 30, 2022.

(2) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.













(3) Earnings per share amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was impacted by the $19.7 million gain recognized on the sale of our North Park Basin

assets in Colorado. See below for the section of this release that reconciles Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Available to Common Stockholders.

Capital Expenditures

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

(In thousands)

(In thousands)







Drilling, completion and capital workovers(1) $ 15,468

$ 21,159 Other capital expenditures 342

629 Total Capital Expenditures $ 15,810

$ 21,788 (excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)













(1) The Company capitalized $4.5 million in inventory purchases, net of inventory utilized during 2022 on drilling, completion, capital workover and well reactivation activities.

Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is presented below:



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021









(In thousands) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 205,185

$ 139,524







Stockholders' equity





Common stock $ 37

$ 37 Warrants 88,520

88,520 Additional paid-in capital 1,063,326

1,062,737 Accumulated deficit (822,756)

(905,972) Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 329,127

245,322







Total capitalization $ 329,127

$ 245,322

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues













Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 69,760

$ 34,196

$ 127,247

$ 67,819 Total revenues 69,760

34,196

127,247

67,819 Expenses













Lease operating expenses 9,512

9,232

20,374

17,186 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes 4,799

2,534

8,909

4,710 Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas 2,826

2,193

5,227

4,698 Depreciation and amortization—other 1,563

1,475

3,138

2,969 General and administrative 2,171

2,522

4,701

4,612 Restructuring expenses 433

256

642

2,310 Employee termination benefits —

—

—

49 Loss on derivative contracts —

—

1,064

— Gain on sale of assets —

—

—

(19,713) Other operating income, net (51)

(65)

(115)

(113) Total expenses 21,253

18,147

43,940

16,708 Income from operations 48,507

16,049

83,307

51,111 Other income (expense)













Interest expense, net (27)

(84)

(179)

(131) Other income, net 12

287

88

315 Total other income (expense) (15)

203

(91)

184 Income before income taxes 48,492

16,252

83,216

51,295 Income tax expense (benefit) —

—

—

— Net income $ 48,492

$ 16,252

$ 83,216

$ 51,295 Net income per share













Basic $ 1.32

$ 0.45

$ 2.27

$ 1.42 Diluted $ 1.30

$ 0.44

$ 2.24

$ 1.38 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 36,699

36,416

36,667

36,187 Diluted 37,185

37,345

37,107

37,283

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,442

$ 137,260 Restricted cash - other 1,743

2,264 Accounts receivable, net 32,187

21,505 Prepaid expenses 3,198

626 Other current assets 80

80 Total current assets 240,650

161,735 Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting





Proved 1,477,699

1,454,016 Unproved 11,487

12,255 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,376,147)

(1,373,217)

113,039

93,054 Other property, plant and equipment, net 94,851

97,791 Other assets 268

332 Total assets $ 448,808

$ 352,912







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 56,635

$ 45,779 Asset retirement obligation 17,256

17,606 Derivative contracts —

21 Other current liabilities 702

627 Total current liabilities 74,593

64,033 Asset retirement obligation 43,482

41,762 Other long-term obligations 1,606

1,795 Total liabilities 119,681

107,590 Stockholders' Equity





C Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 36,742 issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 36,675 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 37

37 Warrants 88,520

88,520 Additional paid-in capital 1,063,326

1,062,737 Accumulated deficit (822,756)

(905,972) Total stockholders' equity 329,127

245,322 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 448,808

$ 352,912

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net Income

$ 83,216

$ 51,295 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities







Provision for doubtful accounts

—

21 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

8,365

7,667 Debt issuance costs amortization

—

36 Loss on derivative contracts

1,064

— Cash paid on settlement of derivative contracts

(1,085)

— Gain on sale of assets

—

(19,713) Stock-based compensation

754

799 Other

76

71 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(13,234)

(6,945) Net cash provided by operating activities

79,156

33,231 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(11,959)

(4,389) Acquisition of assets

(1,431)

(3,545) Purchase of other property and equipment

(49)

(59) Proceeds from sale of assets

306

37,900 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(13,133)

29,907 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Reduction of financing lease liability

(197)

(122) Debt issuance costs

—

(81) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

70

21 Cash paid for tax obligations on vested stock awards

(235)

(613) Net cash used in financing activities

(362)

(795) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH

65,661

62,343 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year

139,524

28,266 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$ 205,185

$ 90,609 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ (167)

$ (106) Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities







Purchase of PP&E in accounts payable

$ 10,858

$ 1,260 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations

$ 117

$ 363

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Adjusted Operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, Adjusted operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 46,963

$ 18,900

$ 79,156

$ 33,231 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,355

1,640

13,234

6,945 Adjusted operating cash flow $ 53,318

$ 20,540

$ 92,390

$ 40,176

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development and to service or incur additional debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(In thousands) Net Income $ 48,492

$ 16,252

$ 83,216

$ 51,295 Adjusted for













Interest expense 28

86

180

134 Depreciation and amortization - other 1,563

1,475

3,138

2,969 Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 2,826

2,193

5,227

4,698 EBITDA 52,909

20,006

91,761

59,096















Stock-based compensation (1) 398

564

754

783 Loss on derivative contracts —

—

1,064

— Gain on sale of assets —

—

—

(19,713) Cash paid upon settlement of derivative contracts —

—

(1,085)

— Employee termination benefits —

—

—

49 Restructuring expenses 433

256

642

2,310 Other (2)

(2)

(2)

(3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,738

$ 20,824

$ 93,134

$ 42,522

(1) Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 46,963

$ 18,900

$ 79,156

$ 33,231 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,355

1,640

13,234

6,945 Interest expense 28

86

180

134 Employee termination benefits (1) —

—

—

49 Other 392

198

564

2,163 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,738

$ 20,824

$ 93,134

$ 42,522

(1) Excludes associated stock-based compensation.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders

The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net income (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income (loss) available to common stockholders.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common stockholders $ 48,492

$ 1.30

$ 16,252

$ 0.44 Restructuring expenses 433

0.02

256

0.01 Other (2)

—

(2)

— Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 48,923

$ 1.32

$ 16,506

$ 0.45

















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding 36,699

37,185

36,416

37,345 Total adjusted net income per share $ 1.33

$ 1.32

$ 0.45

$ 0.45



















Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common stockholders $ 83,216

$ 2.24

$ 51,295

$ 1.38 Loss on derivative contracts 1,064

0.03

—

— Gain on sale of assets —

—

(19,713)

(0.53) Cash paid upon settlement of derivative contracts (1,085)

(0.03)

—

— Employee termination benefits —

—

49

— Restructuring expenses 642

0.02

2,310

0.06 Other (2)

—

(3)

— Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 83,835

$ 2.26

$ 33,938

$ 0.91

















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding 36,667

37,107

36,187

37,283 Total adjusted net income per share $ 2.29

$ 2.26

$ 0.94

$ 0.91

Reconciliation of G&A to Adjusted G&A

The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 2,171

$ 1.34

$ 2,522

$ 1.46 Stock-based compensation (398)

(0.25)

(564)

(0.33) Adjusted G&A $ 1,773

$ 1.09

$ 1,958

$ 1.13



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative(1) $ 4,701

$ 1.46

$ 4,612

$ 1.37 Stock-based compensation(2) (754)

(0.23)

(783)

(0.23) Adjusted G&A $ 3,947

$ 1.23

$ 3,829

$ 1.14

(1) General and administrative was impacted by a $0.4 million legal retainer refund that was recorded as a credit, reducing general and administrative expense for six months ended June 30, 2021. (2) Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits.

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.