SandRidge Energy, Inc. Reports Financial and Operational Results for the First Quarter 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Results and highlights during the quarter:

Improved net cash 1 by $48.2 million to a net cash position of $56.5 million compared to a net cash position of $8.3 million at the end of the prior quarter, the increase was primarily due to the sale of North Park Basin

Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $21.7 million compared to $9.1 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to commodity price increases

Total production was 18.2 MBoed compared to 21.1 MBoed in the prior quarter. Produced 17.5 MBoed from our Mid-Continent assets, compared to 19.0 MBoed in the prior quarter

Net income was $35.0 million , or $0.97 per share. Adjusted net income 2 was $17.4 million , or $0.48 per share

G&A was $2.1 million , or $1.27 per boe compared to $3.0 million , or $1.57 per boe in the prior quarter. G&A included $0.4 million related to one time savings. Adjusted G&A 2 was $1.9 million , or $1.14 per boe compared to $2.8 million , or $1.44 per boe in the prior quarter

LOE was $8.0 million or $4.85 per boe compared to $11.0 million , or $5.69 per boe in the prior quarter. Mid-Continent represented $7.1 million or $4.47 per boe compared to $9.0 million or $5.15 per boe in the prior quarter

Realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices before the impact of derivatives were $53.99 , $1.85 and $17.00 , respectively, compared to $38.18 , $1.56 and $9.12 , in the prior quarter

Closed on the sale of North Park Basin for a purchase price of $47 million . Net proceeds were $39.7 million in cash as a result of customary effective date to closing date adjustments. The sale resulted in a $19.7 million gain.

Closed on the acquisition of the overriding royalty interests held by SandRidge Mississippian Royalty Trust I for a net purchase price of $3.6 million , which management believes approximates a PV-55 valuation and a 2-year cash on cash payback at early April strip pricing

Continued streak without a recordable Health, Safety and Environmental ("HS&E") incident for 31 months as of the end of the quarter

_________________________

1 Net Cash is defined as cash and cash equivalents less total debt. 2 See page 9-12 for non-GAAP financial measures definitions.

Financial Results

For the quarter, the Company reported a net income of $35.0 million, or $0.97 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $14.3 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income amounted to $17.4 million, or $0.48 per share, operating cash flow totaled $19.6 million and adjusted EBITDA was $21.7 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release on pages 9-12.

Operational Results and Activity

Production totaled 1,641 MBoe (18.2 MBoed, 17.6% oil, 31.7% NGLs and 50.7% natural gas) for the quarter.

Mid-Continent Assets in Oklahoma and Kansas

Production in the Mid-Continent totaled 1,574 MBoe (17.5 MBoed, 14.0% oil, 33.1% NGLs and 52.9% natural gas) during the quarter.

Management believes the unaudited proved developed PV-10 reserve value of its Mid-Continent assets to be approximately $233 million, with an effective date of April 1, 2021, as routinely updated for the quarter from the Company's engineered year-end 2020 reserves, consistent with standard industry reserve practice, including performance and commercial updates for price differentials, operating expenses and other commercials, based on the historical trailing 12 month averages ending December 2020, using May 5, 2021 Nymex strip pricing, and including the subsequent acquisition of the overriding royalty interests of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

North Park Basin Assets in Colorado

Net production for North Park Basin totaled 67 MBoe (0.7 MBoed, 100.0% oil) for 36 days during the quarter in which the Company owned the assets.

Overriding Royalty Interest Acquisition

On April 22, 2021, the Company announced the acquisition of all the overriding royalty interest assets of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (the "Trust"). The gross purchase price is $4.9 million (net $3.6 million, given the Company's 26.9% ownership of the Trust).

North Park Basin Sale

On February 5, 2021, the Company sold all of its oil and natural gas properties and related assets of the North Park Basin in Colorado for a purchase price of $47 million. The sale closed for net proceeds of $39.7 million in cash as a result of customary effective date to closing date adjustments.

2021 Capital Expenditures and Operational Guidance

The Company reaffirms its 2021 capital expenditures and operational guidance previously published on March 3, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of March 31, 2021, the Company's total liquidity was $83.9 million, based on $73.9 million of cash, excluding restricted cash and $10.0 million available under its credit facility.

As of May 7, 2021, the Company's cash on hand, excluding restricted cash, was approximately $81.2 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results as well as an updated investor presentation on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 am CT. The conference call can be accessed by registering online at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1798929 at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call. The presentation will be on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations/.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

Operational and Financial Statistics

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Production - Total





Oil (MBbl) 288



682

NGL (MBbl) 521



769

Natural Gas (MMcf) 4,993



6,695

Oil equivalent (MBoe) 1,641



2,567

Daily production (MBoed) 18.2



28.2









Average price per unit





Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $ 53.99



$ 42.01

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —



6.00

Net realized price per barrel $ 53.99



$ 48.01









Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $ 17.00



$ 7.72

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —



—

Net realized price per barrel $ 17.00



$ 7.72









Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $ 1.85



$ 0.83

Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf —



—

Net realized price per Mcf $ 1.85



$ 0.83









Realized price per Boe - as reported $ 20.49



$ 15.64

Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $ 20.49



$ 17.23









Average cost per Boe





Lease operating $ 4.85



$ 6.09

Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $ 1.33



$ 1.25

Depletion (1) $ 1.53



$ 9.68









Earnings per share





Earnings per share applicable to common stockholders





Basic $ 0.97



$ (0.36)

Diluted $ 0.94



$ (0.36)









Adjusted net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders





Basic $ 0.48



$ (0.21)

Diluted $ 0.47



$ (0.21)









Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)





Basic 36,156



35,551

Diluted 37,439



35,551









(1) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.







Capital Expenditures

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

(In thousands)



Drilling, completion and capital workovers $ 2,037

Other capital expenditures 111

Total Capital Expenditures $ 2,148

(excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)



Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is presented below:



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(In thousands) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 76,515



$ 28,266









Long-term debt $ 20,000



$ 20,000

Total debt 20,000



20,000









Stockholders' equity





Common stock 36



36

Warrants 88,520



88,520

Additional paid-in capital 1,062,437



1,062,220

Accumulated deficit (987,667)



(1,022,710)

Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 163,326



128,066









Total capitalization $ 183,326



$ 148,066



SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Revenues





Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 33,623



$ 40,139

Other —



190

Total revenues 33,623



40,329

Expenses





Lease operating expenses 7,954



15,642

Production, ad valorem, and other taxes 2,176



3,199

Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas 2,505



24,855

Depreciation and amortization—other 1,494



2,634

Impairment —



7,970

General and administrative 2,090



5,483

Restructuring expenses 2,054



—

Employee termination benefits 49



3,254

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts —



(10,226)

(Gain) loss on sale of assets (19,713)



—

Other operating (income) expense, net (48)



277

Total expenses (1,439)



53,088

Income (loss) from operations 35,062



(12,759)

Other income (expense)





Interest expense, net (47)



(637)

Other income (expense), net 28



76

Total other income (expense) (19)



(561)

Income (loss) before income taxes 35,043



(13,320)

Income tax expense (benefit) —



(650)

Net income (loss) $ 35,043



$ (12,670)

Net income (loss) per share





Basic $ 0.97



$ (0.36)

Diluted $ 0.94



$ (0.36)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding





Basic 36,156



35,551

Diluted 37,439



35,551



SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,876



$ 22,130

Restricted cash - other 2,639



6,136

Accounts receivable, net 18,963



19,576

Prepaid expenses 2,841



2,890

Other current assets 80



80

Total current assets 98,399



50,812

Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting





Proved 1,443,508



1,463,950

Unproved 13,341



17,964

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,376,754)



(1,375,692)



80,095



106,222

Other property, plant and equipment, net 101,057



103,118

Other assets 703



680

Total assets $ 280,254



$ 260,832









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 42,280



$ 51,426

Asset retirement obligation 15,937



16,467

Other current liabilities 364



984

Total current liabilities 58,581



68,877

Long-term debt 20,000



20,000

Asset retirement obligation 35,934



40,701

Other long-term obligations 2,413



3,188

Total liabilities 116,928



132,766

Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 36,135 issued and outstanding at March 31,

2021 and 35,928 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 36



36

Warrants 88,520



88,520

Additional paid-in capital 1,062,437



1,062,220

Accumulated deficit (987,667)



(1,022,710)

Total stockholders' equity 163,326



128,066

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 280,254



$ 260,832



SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net Income (loss)

$ 35,043



$ (12,670)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities







Provision for doubtful accounts

21



283

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

3,999



27,489

Impairment

—



7,970

Debt issuance costs amortization

16



159

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts

—



(10,226)

Cash received on settlement of derivative contracts

—



4,087

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

(19,713)



—

Stock-based compensation

235



169

Other

35



156

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(5,305)



686

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

14,331



18,103

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(3,094)



(5,452)

Acquisition of assets

(59)



—

Proceeds from sale of assets

37,238



989

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

34,085



(4,463)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from borrowings

—



21,000

Repayments of borrowings

—



(32,500)

Reduction of financing lease liability

(74)



(366)

Debt issuance costs

(74)



—

Cash paid for tax obligations on vested stock awards

(19)



(1)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(167)



(11,867)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH

48,249



1,773

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year

28,266



5,968

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$ 76,515



$ 7,741

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ (92)



$ (540)

Cash received for income taxes

$ —



$ 616

Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities







Purchase of PP&E in accounts payable

$ 1,342



$ 1,066

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations

$ 363



$ 67

Carrying values of properties exchanged

$ —



$ 3,890













Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow

The Company defines operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(In thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 14,331



$ 18,103

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 5,305



(686)

Operating cash flow $ 19,636



$ 17,417



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development and to service or incur additional debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(In thousands) Net Income (loss) $ 35,043



$ (12,670)

Adjusted for





Income tax (benefit) expense —



(650)

Interest expense 48



644

Depreciation and amortization - other 1,494



2,634

Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 2,505



24,855

EBITDA 39,090



14,813









Asset impairment —



7,970

Stock-based compensation (1) 219



128

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts —



(10,226)

Cash received upon settlement of derivative contracts —



4,087

Employee termination benefits 49



3,254

Restructuring expenses 2,054



—

Other (19,714)



107

Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,698



$ 20,133



1. Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(In thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 14,331



$ 18,103

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 5,305



(686)

Interest expense 48



644

Employee termination benefits (1) 49



3,214

Income tax (benefit) expense —



(650)

Other 1,965



(492)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,698



$ 20,133



1. Excludes associated stock-based compensation.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders

The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net income (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income (loss) available to common stockholders.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 35,043



$ 0.94



$ (12,670)



$ (0.35)

Asset impairment —



—



7,970



0.22

Gain on derivative contracts —



—



(10,226)



(0.29)

Cash received upon settlement of derivative contracts —



—



4,087



0.11

Employee termination benefits 49



—



3,254



0.09

Restructuring expenses 2,054



0.05



—



—

Other (19,714)



(0.53)



113



0.01

Adjusted net income (loss) available to common

stockholders $ 17,432



$ 0.47



$ (7,472)



$ (0.21)



















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,156



37,439



35,551



35,551

Total adjusted net income (loss) per share $ 0.48



$ 0.47



$ (0.21)



$ (0.21)



Reconciliation of G&A to Adjusted G&A

The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 2,090



$ 1.27



$ 5,483



$ 2.14

Stock-based compensation (1) (219)



(0.13)



(128)



(0.05)

Adjusted G&A $ 1,871



$ 1.14



$ 5,355



$ 2.09



1. Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits.

