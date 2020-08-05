SandRidge Energy, Inc. Reports Financial and Operational Results for the three and six-month period ending June 30, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE:SD) today announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Results and highlights during the quarter:

Produced 23.6 MBoepd for the quarter

Incurred a net loss of $215.8 million , or $6.06 per share, driven largely by significantly challenged commodity prices, a non-cash ceiling test write down and an impairment charge to the value of the Company's office headquarters, and adjusted net loss of $7.4 million , or $0.21 per share

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 million for the quarter

Decreased G&A and Adjusted G&A year-over-year by 57% and 58%, respectively, to $4.3 million , or $2.01 per boe, and $3.7 million , or $1.74 per boe

Decreased LOE year-over-year by 65% to $8.7 million , or $4.04 per boe

Entered into agreement to sell company headquarters for $35.5 million , which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020

Continued streak without a recordable Health, Safety and Environmental ("HS&E") incident for 22 months as of the end of the second quarter

Financial Results

For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $215.8 million, or $6.06 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $13.5 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net loss amounted to $7.4 million, or $0.21 per share, operating cash flow totaled $6.1 million and adjusted EBITDA was $8.8 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.

Operational Results and Activity

Production totaled 2,151 MBoe (24% oil, 32% NGLs and 44% natural gas) for the quarter.

Mid-Continent Assets in Oklahoma and Kansas

Production in the Mississippian totaled 1,786 MBoe (19.6 MBoepd, 14% oil) and 143 MBoe (1.6 MBoepd, 32% oil) in the Northwest STACK during the quarter.

North Park Basin Assets in Colorado

Net production for North Park Basin totaled 222 MBoe (2.4 MBoepd, 100% oil) during the quarter.

Management and Board Update

The Company appointed Carl F. Giesler, Jr. to the position of President and CEO in April 2020 and to the Board of Directors (the "Board") as of July 29, 2020. Further, the Company appointed Salah I. Gamoudi to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer in July 2020. It also announced in April 2020 the separation of employment of Michael A. Johnson from his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John P. Suter from his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 2020.

Building Sale

On May 15, 2020, the Company signed an agreement to sell its corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City for $35.5 million. The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

2020 Capital Expenditures and Operational Guidance

The Company reaffirms its 2020 capital expenditures and operational guidance previously published on May 18, 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

The Company completed its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination at $75.0 million under its revolving credit facility in April 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's total liquidity was $25.2 million, based on $13.5 million of cash and $11.7 million available under its credit facility. The Company currently has $59.0 million drawn on the facility and $4.3 million in outstanding letters of credit.

Given the anticipated third quarter proceeds from the May 2020 agreement to sell our corporate headquarters for $35.5 million as well as several initiatives expected to optimize free cash flow, including personnel and non-personnel cost reductions and entering into commodity derivative contracts for natural gas, and while we cannot give absolute assurance that our plans will succeed, we have concluded that management's plans are probable of being achieved to alleviate substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.

Operational and Financial Statistics

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Production - Total













Oil (MBbl) 520



984



1,202



1,833

NGL (MBbl) 681



830



1,451



1,706

Natural Gas (MMcf) 5,697



8,476



12,391



17,096

Oil equivalent (MBoe) 2,151



3,227



4,718



6,388

Daily production (MBoed) 23.6



35.5



25.9



35.3

















Average price per unit













Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $ 22.22



$ 56.52



$ 33.45



$ 53.89

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel 11.25



—



8.27



—

Net realized price per barrel $ 33.47



$ 56.52



$ 41.72



$ 53.89

















Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $ 2.34



$ 11.34



$ 5.19



$ 13.20

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —



—



—



—

Net realized price per barrel $ 2.34



$ 11.34



$ 5.19



$ 13.20

















Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $ 0.58



$ 1.20



$ 0.71



$ 1.58

Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf 0.11



—



0.06



0.29

Net realized price per Mcf $ 0.69



$ 1.20



$ 0.77



$ 1.87

















Realized price per Boe - as reported $ 7.65



$ 23.30



$ 11.99



$ 23.21

Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $ 10.67



$ 23.30



$ 14.24



$ 24.00

















Average cost per Boe













Lease operating $ 4.04



$ 7.77



$ 5.16



$ 7.49

Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $ 0.86



$ 1.82



$ 1.07



$ 1.72

Depletion (1) $ 6.21



$ 12.22



$ 8.10



$ 11.88

















Loss per share













Loss per share applicable to common stockholders













Basic $ (6.06)



$ (0.38)



$ (6.42)



$ (0.53)

Diluted $ (6.06)



$ (0.38)



$ (6.42)



$ (0.53)

















Adjusted net loss per share available to common stockholders













Basic $ (0.21)



$ (0.25)



$ (0.42)



$ (0.25)

Diluted $ (0.21)



$ (0.25)



$ (0.42)



$ (0.25)

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 35,611



35,356



35,581



35,339

Diluted 35,611



35,356



35,581



35,339

















(1) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.















Capital Expenditures

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

(In thousands)

(In thousands)







Drilling, completion and capital workovers 1,005



2,430

Other capital expenditures (6)



497

Total Capital Expenditures $ 999



$ 2,927

(excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)























Derivative Contracts

The table below sets forth the Company's open derivative contracts as of June 30, 2020 in addition to

derivative contracts entered into subsequent to June 30, 2020, under which we will receive a fixed price

for the contract and pay a floating market price to the counterparty over a specified period for a

contractual volume.



Notional (MMBtu)

Weighted Average Fixed Price per Unit Natural Gas Price Swaps: July 2020 - October 2020 4,920,000



$ 2.14

Natural Gas Price Swaps: November 2020 - December 2020 2,135,000



$ 2.54

Natural Gas Price Swaps: January 2021 - December 2021 10,950,000



$ 2.61



Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is presented below:



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019









(In thousands) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 14,927



$ 5,968









Credit facility $ 59,000



$ 57,500

Total debt 59,000



57,500









Stockholders' equity





Common stock 36



36

Warrants 88,520



88,520

Additional paid-in capital 1,060,019



1,059,253

Accumulated deficit (973,806)



(745,357)

Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 174,769



402,452









Total capitalization $ 233,769



$ 459,952



SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues













Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 16,448



$ 75,196



$ 56,587



$ 148,244

Other 207



192



397



380

Total revenues 16,655



75,388



56,984



148,624

Expenses













Lease operating expenses 8,698



25,076



24,340



47,855

Production, ad valorem, and other taxes 1,854



5,877



5,053



10,957

Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas 13,348



39,419



38,203



75,884

Depreciation and amortization—other 1,739



2,986



4,373



5,929

Impairment 201,784



—



209,754



—

General and administrative 4,314



10,084



9,797



20,023

Restructuring expenses 444



—



444



—

Employee termination benefits 1,993



4,465



5,247



4,465

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts (2,241)



—



(12,467)



209

Other operating expense 108



37



385



119

Total expenses 232,041



87,944



285,129



165,441

(Loss) income from operations (215,386)



(12,556)



(228,145)



(16,817)

Other income (expense)













Interest expense, net (447)



(702)



(1,084)



(1,287)

Other income (expense), net 58



(26)



134



(457)

Total other expense (389)



(728)



(950)



(1,744)

Loss before income taxes (215,775)



(13,284)



(229,095)



(18,561)

Income tax expense (benefit) 4



—



(646)



—

Net loss $ (215,779)



$ (13,284)



$ (228,449)



$ (18,561)

Loss per share













Basic $ (6.06)



$ (0.38)



$ (6.42)



$ (0.53)

Diluted $ (6.06)



$ (0.38)



$ (6.42)



$ (0.53)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 35,611



35,356



35,581



35,339

Diluted 35,611



35,356



35,581



35,339



SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,473



$ 4,275

Restricted cash - other 1,454



1,693

Accounts receivable, net 16,608



28,644

Derivative contracts 2,004



114

Prepaid expenses 2,218



3,342

Assets held for sale 35,447



—

Other current assets 80



538

Total current assets 71,284



38,606

Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting





Proved 1,489,793



1,484,359

Unproved 22,753



24,603

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,335,830)



(1,129,622)



176,716



379,340

Other property, plant and equipment, net 106,665



188,603

Other assets 766



1,140

Total assets $ 355,431



$ 607,689









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 41,996



$ 64,937

Current maturities of long-term debt 59,000



—

Asset retirement obligation 22,055



22,119

Liabilities held for sale 403



—

Other current liabilities 1,120



1,367

Total current liabilities 124,574



88,423

Long-term debt —



57,500

Asset retirement obligation 52,879



52,897

Other long-term obligations 3,209



6,417

Total liabilities 180,662



205,237

Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 35,865 issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2020 and 35,772 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 36



36

Warrants 88,520



88,520

Additional paid-in capital 1,060,019



1,059,253

Accumulated deficit (973,806)



(745,357)

Total stockholders' equity 174,769



402,452

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 355,431



$ 607,689



SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss

$ (228,449)



$ (18,561)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities







Provision for doubtful accounts

283



(91)

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

42,576



81,813

Impairment

209,754



—

Debt issuance costs amortization

318



238

Write off of debt issuance costs

—



142

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts

(12,467)



209

Cash received on settlement of derivative contracts

10,577



5,078

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

78



—

Stock-based compensation

749



3,104

Other

68



(57)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(10,025)



(9,402)

Net cash provided by operating activities

13,462



62,473

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(6,814)



(123,676)

Acquisition of assets

—



236

Proceeds from sale of assets

1,506



852

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,308)



(122,588)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from borrowings

39,000



112,596

Repayments of borrowings

(37,500)



(60,596)

Reduction of financing lease liability

(694)



(635)

Debt issuance costs

—



(901)

Cash paid for tax withholdings on vested stock awards

(1)



(205)

Net cash provided by financing activities

805



50,259

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH

8,959



(9,856)

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year

5,968



19,645

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$ 14,927



$ 9,789

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ (812)



$ (949)

Cash received for income taxes

$ 616



$ —

Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities







Purchase of PP&E in accounts payable

$ 704



$ 17,224

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations

$ 67



$ 2,655













Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow

The Company defines operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

















(In thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (4,641)



$ 30,903



$ 13,462



$ 62,473

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 10,711



404



10,025



9,402

Operating cash flow $ 6,070



$ 31,307



$ 23,487



$ 71,875



Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net loss before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development and to service or incur additional debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

















(In thousands) Net loss $ (215,779)



$ (13,284)



$ (228,449)



$ (18,561)

















Adjusted for













Income tax (benefit) expense 4



—



(646)



—

Interest expense 449



737



1,093



1,349

Depreciation and amortization - other 1,739



2,986



4,373



5,929

Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 13,348



39,419



38,203



75,884

EBITDA (200,239)



29,858



(185,426)



64,601

















Asset impairment 201,784



—



209,754



—

Stock-based compensation (1) 581



1,149



710



2,145

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts (2,241)



—



(12,467)



209

Cash received upon settlement of derivative contracts 6,490



—



10,577



5,078

Employee termination benefits 1,993



4,465



5,247



4,465

Restructuring expenses 444



—



444



—

Other (44)



(26)



62



(117)

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,768



$ 35,446



$ 28,901



$ 76,381







1. Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

















(In thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (4,641)



$ 30,903



$ 13,462



$ 62,473

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 10,711



404



10,025



9,402

Interest expense 449



737



1,093



1,349

Employee termination benefits (1) 1,993



3,486



5,247



3,486

Income tax (benefit) expense 4



—



(646)



—

Other 252



(84)



(280)



(329)

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,768



$ 35,446



$ 28,901



$ 76,381





















1. Excludes associated stock-based compensation.

Reconciliation of Net Loss Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Loss Available to Common Stockholders

The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net loss as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net loss is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net loss available to common stockholders.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (215,779)



$ (6.06)



$ (13,284)



$ (0.38)

Asset impairment 201,784



5.67



—



—

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts (2,241)



(0.06)



—



—

Cash received upon settlement of derivative contracts 6,490



0.18



—



—

Employee termination benefits 1,993



0.06



4,465



0.13

Restructuring expenses 444



0.01



—



—

Other (42)



—



10



—

Adjusted net loss available to common stockholders $ (7,351)



$ (0.21)



$ (8,809)



$ (0.25)



















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 35,611



35,611



35,356



35,356

Total adjusted net loss per share $ (0.21)



$ (0.21)



$ (0.25)



$ (0.25)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (228,449)



$ (6.42)



$ (18,561)



$ (0.53)

Asset impairment 209,754



5.90



—



—

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts (12,467)



(0.35)



209



0.01

Cash received upon settlement of derivative contracts 10,577



0.30



5,078



0.14

Employee termination benefits 5,247



0.15



4,465



0.13

Restructuring expenses 444



0.01



—



—

Other 71



—



(54)



—

Adjusted net loss available to common stockholders $ (14,823)



$ (0.42)



$ (8,863)



$ (0.25)



















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 35,581



35,581



35,339



35,339

Total adjusted net loss per share $ (0.42)



$ (0.42)



$ (0.25)



$ (0.25)



Reconciliation of G&A to Adjusted G&A

The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 4,314



$ 2.01



$ 10,084



$ 3.13

Stock-based compensation (1) (581)



(0.27)



(1,149)



(0.36)

Adjusted G&A $ 3,733



$ 1.74



$ 8,935



$ 2.77











Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 9,797



$ 2.08



$ 20,023



$ 3.13

Stock-based compensation (1) (709)



(0.15)



(2,145)



(0.33)

Adjusted G&A $ 9,088



$ 1.93



$ 17,878



$ 2.80





1. Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma and Kansas and the North Park Basin in Colorado. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

