Sands Fenwick Inc. Recognized with 2020 Hilton Legacy Award for Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

"We're honored to be recognized by Hilton's Americas Development leadership team for Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton," said Spiro Buas, co-owner of Sands Fenwick. "Bringing the Tapestry Brand, a Hilton upscale property, to the quaint seaside town of Fenwick has been a wonderful experience. We want to thank Hilton for this honor and thank the residents of Fenwick Island for welcoming us into their community. A special thanks to Real Hospitality Group for their leadership throughout the development process and their expertise in hotel management as the Fenwick Shores Management team."

The Legacy Awards

The Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity, and innovative spirit of Hilton's partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton's development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience. To see the full list of Hilton's 2020 Legacy Award winners click here.

Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The 65-guest room Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Little Assawoman Bay with sweeping views and beach access. Designed to celebrate the island's unique past, Fenwick Shores honors the local history of merchant ships and the tradition of extending hospitality to travelers with nautical details, textures and finishes that are woven into the guest experience. In keeping with the rich history of the island, interior designer Susan Kirkpatrick reached out to several local artisans and historians who were engaged to contribute. Town Historian Dale Clifton, and Winnie and Tracey Lewis provided detailed accounts that inspired the names of the lounges and event rooms. The architect for the project was Keith Fisher.

About Sands Fenwick Inc.

Sands Fenwick Inc. is a subsidiary of Buas Enterprises Inc. Buas Enterprises Inc. and its various subsidiaries predominately focus on real estate holdings specializing in hospitality, commercial and residential properties throughout the Delmarva Peninsula. As a family-owned business, the owners, Spiro and Marianne Buas, strive to build great relationships with their neighbors, their host city, and, most importantly, their guests. The Buas family believes that the most important things in life are family, friends, integrity, and reputation for which you are remembered.

About Real Hospitality Group

Real Hospitality Group (RHG) is an international hospitality management and investment company headquartered in Ocean City, MD, with additional offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Shanghai, China. RHG is one of the top 15 U.S. hotel management companies with a portfolio that includes more than 106 hotels open and under development in gateway cities and resort destinations. The company is a recognized preferred service provider for leading brands including Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Choice Hotels International, Inc., and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as well as a growing and dynamic portfolio of independent luxury boutique hotels including MADE and Boro Hotel, recognized as two of Condé Nast's best New York City lodging establishments, and the Montauk Blue Hotel in Montauk, NY. Real Hospitality Group focuses on comprehensive development, management services, revenue performance, guest experience, and business development for hotels, resorts, and investment ownership groups. For more information visit www.realhospitalitygroup.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,500 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 115 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors mobile app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact:

CJ Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions for Real Hospitality Group

C: 631-572-3079

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Hospitality Group

Related Links

http://www.realhospitalitygroup.com

