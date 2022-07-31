Sandstone Technology Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Banking Platforms by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital banking platforms vendors.

Sandstone Technology, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Sandstone Technology a 2022 technology leader in the analysis of global SPARK Matrix™: Digital banking Platforms market, 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Megha Rungta, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Sandstone's enterprise-class, predictive-powered digital banking platform titled BXP platform is equipped with robust digital banking capabilities that enable users to gain comprehensive customer insights, deliver personalized customer experience and achieve open banking compliance. The company continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators, including best-of-breed native mobile applications, support for the digital experience platform, the ability for banks to develop their own functionality and widgets, increased scalability with Kubernetes support, and integration with the company's native DIVA solution." Megha added: "With its ability to cater to diverse use cases, robust product strategy and roadmap, and strong industry expertise, Sandstone Technology has received a strong rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platforms, 2022."

Abhish Saha, Executive General Manager, Digital Banking, Sandstone Technology commented, "Banking digital transformation is a must now more than ever with the rapid pace of change in the current financial landscape. For financial institutions to set themselves apart from competitors ultimately means innovating at speed and constantly finding ways to enhance and futureproof their financial eco-system."

Saha further added, "It's about adopting a holistic view to identify where the complex can be made simple. Placing customer experience at the heart of businesses objectives helps to create a digital banking offering that aligns with customer expectations, while empowering customers and bank employees to have better experiences."

A digital banking platform enables banks to drive their digital transformation initiatives and provide customers with a seamless and cohesive banking experience across all digital touchpoints. The platform serves as a framework for financial institutions to gain full control over their digital strategy and allow them to modify and optimize aspects of their operations across every device and channel.

The digital banking platform's key value propositions such as capturing omnichannel customer feedback/experience data, assessing customer feedback, closing the loop and continuously monitoring internal and external data points to improve products and services, reducing churn, enhancing customer lifetime value, and increasing customer acquisition and retention, are driving the technology's market growth across geographies and industry segments. Owing to the rising competition and exponential growth opportunities, several new vendors are emerging with innovative technology offerings. Leading digital banking platform vendors are making significant investments in improving AI and machine learning capabilities of their products to support a wide range of marketing and CX use cases and are leveraging automation and advanced analytics to improve the overall campaign performance and effectiveness.

About Sandstone Technology

For over 25+ years Sandstone Technology has been transforming banking experiences, innovating and simplifying the customer journey and banking employee experience. Our high client retention rate is our proudest achievement with 30+ financial institutions across Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the United Kingdom placing their trust in our solutions. From digital banking, digital acquisition, loan origination and AI-driven intelligent document processing, Sandstone partners with global banks and financial institutions to reduce risk, maintain growth and create efficiencies across their digital transformation programs.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

