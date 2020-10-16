Sandvik - Interim Report Third Quarter 2020

Third quarter 2020

Continuing operations         

  • Order intake 19,909 million SEK
  • Revenues 20,145 million SEK
  • Operating profit 3,459 million SEK 
  • Operating margin 17.2% 
  • Adjusted operating profit 3,493 million SEK 
  • Adjusted operating margin 17.3% 
  • Profit after financial items 3,988 million SEK 
  • Adjusted profit after financial items 3,436 million SEK 
  • Earnings per share 2.54 SEK   
  • Adjusted earnings per share 2.09 SEK   
  • Cash flow from operations 4,845 million SEK

Discontinued operations           

  • Order intake 0 million SEK 
  • Revenues 0 million SEK   
  • Operating profit -3 million SEK

Group Total           

  • Order intake 19,909 million SEK 
  • Revenues 20,146 million SEK           
  • Operating profit 3,456 million SEK           
  • Operating margin 17.2%            
  • Adjusted operating profit 3,491 million SEK           
  • Adjusted operating margin 17.3%           
  • Profit after financial items 3,986 million SEK           
  • Earnings per share 2.54 SEK           
  • Adjusted earnings per share 2.09 SEK
  • Cash flow from operations 4,840 million SEK

A webcast and teleconference will be held on 16 October 2020 at 13:00 CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors  

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CEST on 16 October 2020.

The following files are available for download:

