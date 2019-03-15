Sandvik AB Annual Report 2018

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandvik AB Annual Report 2018 is from today available at our website www.annualreport.sandvik

The Annual Report has also been printed in a limited edition and will be distributed to shareholders that have ordered the report. It can be ordered at home.sandvik. 

Sandvik AB

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CET on March 15, 2019. 

For further information please contact

Martin Blomgren
Press and Media Relations Manager, Sandvik AB
phone: +46-705-77-0549
email: martin.blomgren@sandvik.com 

or
Ann-Sofie Nordh
Vice President Investor Relations
Sandvik AB
phone: +46-8-456-1494
email: ann-sofie.nordh@sandvik.com 

