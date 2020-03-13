Sandvik AB Annual Report 2019
Mar 13, 2020, 05:09 ET
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandvik AB Annual Report 2019 is from today available at our website www.annualreport.sandvik.
The Annual Report has been printed in a limited edition and will be distributed to shareholders that have ordered the report. The Annual Report is available, and can be ordered, at home.sandvik/investors
Stockholm, 13 March 2020
Sandvik AB
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CET on March 13, 2020.
For further information please contact:
Martin Blomgren
Press and Media Relations Manager
Sandvik AB
phone: +46-705-77-0549
email: [email protected]
or
Ann-Sofie Nordh
Vice President Investor Relations
Sandvik AB
phone: +46-8-456-1494
email: [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-ab-annual-report-2019,c3058294
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Sandvik
Share this article