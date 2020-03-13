SANDVIKEN, Sweden, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandvik AB Annual Report 2019 is from today available at our website www.annualreport.sandvik.

The Annual Report has been printed in a limited edition and will be distributed to shareholders that have ordered the report. The Annual Report is available, and can be ordered, at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, 13 March 2020

Sandvik AB

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CET on March 13, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Martin Blomgren

Press and Media Relations Manager

Sandvik AB

phone: +46-705-77-0549

email: [email protected]

or

Ann-Sofie Nordh

Vice President Investor Relations

Sandvik AB

phone: +46-8-456-1494

email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-ab-annual-report-2019,c3058294

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3058294/1210382.pdf Sandvik AB Annual Report 2019

SOURCE Sandvik