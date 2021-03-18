STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandvik AB Annual Report 2020 is from today available at our website https://www.annualreport.sandvik/en/2020

The Annual Report has been printed in a limited edition and will be distributed to shareholders that have ordered the report. The Annual Report is available, and can be ordered, at home.sandvik/investors

Sandvik AB

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CET on March 18, 2021.

For further information please contact Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, Sandvik AB, phone: +46 79 098 26 70, email: [email protected] or Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, Sandvik AB, phone: +46 70 782 63 74, email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-ab-annual-report-2020,c3308905

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3308905/1388761.pdf Sandvik AB Annual Report 2020

SOURCE Sandvik