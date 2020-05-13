SANDVIKEN, Sweden, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik Machining Solutions divests its 10% minority ownership in Gesac, a Chinese joint venture originally formed in 2005 to secure the supply of tungsten. Since then, Sandvik Machining Solutions has expanded its cutting tool recycling capabilities as well as acquired Wolfram Bergbau und Hütten in 2009, a world-leading supplier of tungsten powders.

The minority holding will be divested to Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd., the majority owner of Gesac. Purchase price corresponds to approximately SEK 0.7 billion (CNY 0.49 billion), based on current exchange rates and upon closing a capital gain of approximately SEK 0.6 billion reported in Sandvik's net financial items. Closing of the divestment is expected during the summer of 2020.

Stockholm, 13 May 2020

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact

Ann-Sofie Nordh

Vice President Investor Relations

phone: +46-8-456-14-94 or

Martin Blomgren

Press and Media Relations Manager

phone: +46-70-577-0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-divests-minority-holding-in-xiamen-golden-egret-special-alloy-co--ltd---gesac-,c3110493

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3110493/1246940.pdf Sandvik divests minority holding in Gesac

SOURCE Sandvik