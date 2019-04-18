Sandvik: Interim Report First Quarter 2019
Apr 18, 2019, 05:25 ET
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --First quarter 2019
Continuing operations
- Order intake 27,873 million SEK
- Revenues 25,025 million SEK
- Operating profit 4,567 million SEK
- Operating margin 18.3%
- Profit after financial items 4,189 million SEK
- Earnings per share 2.50 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 2,897 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake 39 million SEK
- Revenues 155 million SEK
- Operating profit -43 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 27,912 million SEK
- Revenues 25,180 million SEK
- Operating profit 4,524 million SEK
- Operating margin 18.0%
- Earnings per share 2.47 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 2,840 million SEK
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 8 456 14 94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46 8 456 11 94 (Anna Vilogorac).
A webcast and teleconference will be held on 18 April 2019 at 12:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
Stockholm, 18 April 2019
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Björn Rosengren
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.00 CET on 18 April 2019.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-first-quarter-2019,c2792124
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Sandvik
Share this article