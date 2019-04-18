Sandvik: Interim Report First Quarter 2019

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --First quarter 2019

Continuing operations

Order intake 27,873 million SEK

Revenues 25,025 million SEK

Operating profit 4,567 million SEK

Operating margin 18.3%

Profit after financial items 4,189 million SEK

Earnings per share 2.50 SEK

Cash flow from operations 2,897 million SEK

Discontinued operations

Order intake 39 million SEK

Revenues 155 million SEK

Operating profit -43 million SEK

Group Total

Order intake 27,912 million SEK

Revenues 25,180 million SEK

Operating profit 4,524 million SEK

Operating margin 18.0%

Earnings per share 2.47 SEK

Cash flow from operations 2,840 million SEK

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 8 456 14 94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46 8 456 11 94 (Anna Vilogorac).

A webcast and teleconference will be held on 18 April 2019 at 12:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, 18 April 2019

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Björn Rosengren

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.00 CET on 18 April 2019.

