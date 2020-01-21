Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2019
Jan 21, 2020, 02:22 ET
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter 2019
Continuing operations
- Order intake 25,179 million SEK
- Revenues 26,583 million SEK
- Operating profit 744 million SEK
- Operating margin 2.8%
- Adjusted operating profit 5,066 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 19.1%
- Profit after financial items 471 million SEK
- Adjusted profit after financial items 4,792 million SEK
- Earnings per share -0.06 SEK
- Adjusted earnings per share 3.21 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 5,826 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake 1 million SEK
- Revenues 15 million SEK
- Operating profit -61 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 25,179 million SEK
- Revenues 26,598 million SEK
- Operating profit 684 million SEK
- Operating margin 2.6%
- Adjusted operating profit 5,005 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 18.8%
- Profit after financial items 409 million SEK
- Adjusted profit after financial items 4,731 million SEK
- Earnings per share -0.11 SEK
- Adjusted earnings per share 3.16 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 5,768 million SEK
- Proposed dividend per share 4.50 SEK
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac).
A webcast and teleconference will be held on 21 January 2020 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
Stockholm, 21 January 2020
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Björn Rosengren
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 CET on 21 January 2020.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-fourth-quarter-2019,c3013528
SOURCE Sandvik
