Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2019

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter 2019

Continuing operations

Order intake 25,179 million SEK

Revenues 26,583 million SEK

Operating profit 744 million SEK

Operating margin 2.8%

Adjusted operating profit 5,066 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 19.1%

Profit after financial items 471 million SEK

Adjusted profit after financial items 4,792 million SEK

Earnings per share -0.06 SEK

Adjusted earnings per share 3.21 SEK

Cash flow from operations 5,826 million SEK

Discontinued operations

Order intake 1 million SEK

Revenues 15 million SEK

Operating profit -61 million SEK

Group Total

Order intake 25,179 million SEK

Revenues 26,598 million SEK

Operating profit 684 million SEK

Operating margin 2.6%

Adjusted operating profit 5,005 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 18.8%

Profit after financial items 409 million SEK

Adjusted profit after financial items 4,731 million SEK

Earnings per share -0.11 SEK

Adjusted earnings per share 3.16 SEK

Cash flow from operations 5,768 million SEK

Proposed dividend per share 4.50 SEK

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac).

A webcast and teleconference will be held on 21 January 2020 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, 21 January 2020

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Björn Rosengren

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 CET on 21 January 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-fourth-quarter-2019,c3013528

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3013528/1177255.pdf Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2019

SOURCE Sandvik