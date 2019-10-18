Sandvik: Interim Report Third Quarter 2019

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter 2019

Continuing operations

Order intake 24,992 million SEK

Revenues 25,163 million SEK

Operating profit 2,996 million SEK

Operating margin 11.9%

Adjusted operating profit 4,617 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 18.3%

Profit after financial items 2,798 million SEK

Adjusted profit after financial items 4,419 million SEK

Earnings per share 1.65 SEK

Cash flow from operations 6,306 million SEK

Discontinued operations

Order intake 5 million SEK

Revenues 25 million SEK

Operating profit -33 million SEK

Group Total

Order intake 24,997 million SEK

Revenues 25,188 million SEK

Operating profit 2,963 million SEK

Operating margin 11.8%

Adjusted operating profit 4,584 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 18.2%

Profit after financial items 2,765 million SEK

Adjusted profit after financial items 4,386 million SEK

Earnings per share 1.63 SEK

Cash flow from operations 6,319 million SEK

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Björn Rosengren

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CEST on 18 October 2019.

