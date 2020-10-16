Sandvik proceeds towards separate listing of Sandvik Materials Technology

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Sandvik Board of Directors has today decided that following the completion of the internal separation of Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT), Sandvik will proceed with the preparation to distribute SMT to Sandvik's shareholders and list the company's shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange.

The Board intends to propose the distribution and listing of the SMT shares at a shareholders' meeting in 2022, provided that the circumstances are deemed right at the time. The intended distribution of shares is expected to meet the Lex Asea requirements and is subject to approval by Sandvik's shareholders.

"The Board believes that both Sandvik and Sandvik Materials Technology can develop more favorably on their own. Both Sandvik and SMT are well positioned within their areas and we believe this will improve long-term shareholder value. However, a listing should be done when circumstances are favorable," says Johan Molin, Chairman of the Sandvik Board of Directors.

"Sandvik Materials Technology is leading in its field, I'm convinced that this is the right direction for SMT and for Sandvik," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

"I'm very pleased with that the Sandvik Board of Directors has taken this decision today. It is an important step towards an exciting future," says Göran Björkman, President of Sandvik Materials Technology.

More information will follow as the work progress.

A webcasted press conference for media and investors is held today in connection to the presentation of the Q3 results starting at 13.00 CET.

