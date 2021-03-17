Sandvik provides proforma numbers for Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 2020, Sandvik announced that a decision had been made to establish a new business area: Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP), consisting of the Crushing and Screening division, which previously was part of the business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology. At the same time, it was announced that Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology would change name to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR). The new structure was effective on January 1, 2021.
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions
|
Q12020
|
Q22020
|
Q32020
|
Q42020
|
FY2020
|
Order intake
|
8,598
|
8,400
|
8,519
|
9,314
|
34,832
|
Organic growth, order intake, %
|
-7
|
-7
|
4
|
17
|
1
|
Revenues
|
8,244
|
7,899
|
8,399
|
9,031
|
33,572
|
o/w aftermarket, %
|
65
|
62
|
60
|
58
|
61
|
o/w equipment, %
|
35
|
38
|
40
|
42
|
39
|
Organic growth, revenues, %
|
-2
|
-11
|
-1
|
-1
|
-4
|
Operating profit
|
1,453
|
934
|
1,820
|
2,192
|
6,400
|
% of revenues
|
17.6
|
11.8
|
21.7
|
24.3
|
19.1
|
Adjusted operating profit*
|
1,453
|
1,601
|
1,820
|
2,011
|
6,885
|
% of revenues
|
17.6
|
20.3
|
21.7
|
22.3
|
20.5
|
Net working capital, %
|
31.3
|
33.5
|
30.8
|
25.7
|
29.6
|
Return on capital employed, %
|
25.5
|
16.7
|
32.9
|
41.7
|
29.2
|
No. of employees
|
12,440
|
11,741
|
11,972
|
12,442
|
12,442
*Adjusted for items affecting comparability
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions
|
Q12020
|
Q22020
|
Q32020
|
Q42020
|
FY2020
|
Order intake
|
1,973
|
1,373
|
1,614
|
1,612
|
6,571
|
Organic growth, order intake, %
|
-15
|
-23
|
-3
|
1
|
-11
|
Revenues
|
1,531
|
1,590
|
1,536
|
1,802
|
6,459
|
o/w aftermarket, %
|
56
|
49
|
54
|
50
|
52
|
o/w equipment, %
|
44
|
51
|
46
|
50
|
48
|
Organic growth, revenues, %
|
-15
|
-16
|
-6
|
0
|
-9
|
Operating profit
|
208
|
232
|
263
|
288
|
990
|
% of revenues
|
13.6
|
14.6
|
17.1
|
16.0
|
15.3
|
Adjusted operating profit*
|
208
|
232
|
263
|
335
|
1,038
|
% of revenues
|
13.6
|
14.6
|
17.1
|
18.6
|
16.1
|
Net working capital, %
|
23.9
|
22.7
|
22.1
|
16.7
|
20.9
|
Return on capital employed, %
|
17.6
|
19.8
|
23.5
|
26.9
|
21.9
|
No. of employees
|
1,797
|
1,636
|
1,690
|
1,736
|
1,736
*Adjusted for items affecting comparability
Stockholm, March 17, 2021
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 79 098 2670.
|
