Sandvik provides proforma numbers for Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 2020, Sandvik announced that a decision had been made to establish a new business area: Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP), consisting of the Crushing and Screening division, which previously was part of the business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology. At the same time, it was announced that Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology would change name to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR). The new structure was effective on January 1, 2021.

Q12020 Q22020 Q32020 Q42020 FY2020 Order intake 8,598 8,400 8,519 9,314 34,832 Organic growth, order intake, % -7 -7 4 17 1 Revenues 8,244 7,899 8,399 9,031 33,572 o/w aftermarket, % 65 62 60 58 61 o/w equipment, % 35 38 40 42 39 Organic growth, revenues, % -2 -11 -1 -1 -4 Operating profit 1,453 934 1,820 2,192 6,400 % of revenues 17.6 11.8 21.7 24.3 19.1 Adjusted operating profit* 1,453 1,601 1,820 2,011 6,885 % of revenues 17.6 20.3 21.7 22.3 20.5 Net working capital, % 31.3 33.5 30.8 25.7 29.6 Return on capital employed, % 25.5 16.7 32.9 41.7 29.2 No. of employees 12,440 11,741 11,972 12,442 12,442

Q12020 Q22020 Q32020 Q42020 FY2020 Order intake 1,973 1,373 1,614 1,612 6,571 Organic growth, order intake, % -15 -23 -3 1 -11 Revenues 1,531 1,590 1,536 1,802 6,459 o/w aftermarket, % 56 49 54 50 52 o/w equipment, % 44 51 46 50 48 Organic growth, revenues, % -15 -16 -6 0 -9 Operating profit 208 232 263 288 990 % of revenues 13.6 14.6 17.1 16.0 15.3 Adjusted operating profit* 208 232 263 335 1,038 % of revenues 13.6 14.6 17.1 18.6 16.1 Net working capital, % 23.9 22.7 22.1 16.7 20.9 Return on capital employed, % 17.6 19.8 23.5 26.9 21.9 No. of employees 1,797 1,636 1,690 1,736 1,736

