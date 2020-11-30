Sandvine awarded multiyear, multimillion-dollar contract from O2 Czech Republic for an Active Network Intelligence solution cloud deployment

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvine, a leading provider of network intelligence solutions, announced that it has been awarded a multiyear, multimillion-dollar contract through local partner ComSource s.r.o. from O2 Czech Republic (O2), the largest integrated provider of telecommunications services in the Czech Republic. The deployment is to add new Sandvine use cases to gain visibility and to ensure quality of experience (QoE) for their users across multiple network access types.

"O2 offers mobile, fixed, data center, video and IPTV services to millions of subscribers," said Jakub Votava, Network Director in O2 Czech Republic. "Our requirements were for a solution that could deliver value across all of our networks and ensure that we deliver a differentiated service with high quality levels, and the visibility that Sandvine's Active Network Intelligence solution offers is unparalleled."

"Converged operators like O2 require best-in-class standalone solutions in order to provide consistent services and visibility to subscribers regardless of their access network," said Lyn Cantor, President and CEO of Sandvine. "One of ActiveLogic's strengths with a cloud deployment is to enable all network access types to be easily served from a common environment with full use case availability on each access network for subscriber services."

O2 Czech Republic has been a long-time Sandvine customer and is now transitioning to a portfolio that has significant amount of use case and cloud infrastructure innovation built-in. O2 will deploy the complete Active Network Intelligence Portfolio in a Cloud OpenStack environment and begin the use case deployments with several Analytics and Network Optimization use cases that align with their current Sandvine deployment. Once these are operational, they will then deploy new use cases with Sandvine, some that replace existing vendors in their network to gain cost savings with consolidation, and some that are unique to Sandvine and new to O2's network deployment. Sandvine will provide value added services that will assist O2 in new customer acquisition based on the network intelligence revealed in the ANI Portal, and delivered through the ActiveLogic data plane and Maestro control plane solutions.

Sandvine's ActiveLogic serves as the foundation for all ANI solutions. Designed for hyperscale performance, ActiveLogic allows operators to successfully transition to the cloud, regardless of what stage of the journey they are in, without compromising performance or unnecessarily driving up TCO. By deploying ActiveLogic, operators can drastically improve network resource management efficiency and profitably tackle the next wave of the internet – OTT 2.0 – with a suite of analytics-driven Automation use cases.

For more information on ActiveLogic, see: https://www.sandvine.com/products/activelogic

About O2 Czech Republic

O2 is the largest provider of telecommunications services on the Czech market. It currently provides services through almost eight million mobile and fixed lines, making it one of the leading providers of fully converged services in Europe. O2 offers state-of-the-art HSPA, LTE and 5G technologies to mobile customers. The O2 brand for customers does not only mean telecommunications. O2 is able to meet even the most demanding customer requirements in the field of ICT and offer them housing, hosting and cloud services in data centers with a total area of 7,300 square meters. These data centers were the first in the Czech Republic and Central Europe to receive TIER III certification. With its O2 TV service, O2 is also the largest operator of Internet television broadcasting in the Czech Republic.

ABOUT SANDVINE

Sandvine helps organizations run world-class networks with Active Network Intelligence, leveraging analytics and automation to improve network behavior in real-time. For more information, visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

