Sandwich Lovers Rejoice! Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Debuts First Fresno Location

FRESNO, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand crafted sandwiches, recently debuted a new location in Fresno at 5058 N Palm Ave. Capriotti's brings the Fresno community its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with our fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak, made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Fresno Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services with partners including Uber Eats, Doordash and Postmates. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Fresno community.

The New Capriotti's in Fresno is locally owned and operated by Javier Gomez. The Fresno resident has worked in the franchise restaurant industry for over 30 years. Gomez's work ethic and dedication to the industry earned him the opportunity to open his own Rally's franchise located in the Fresno area in 2012. Now, Javier will venture into the gourmet sandwich space with his new Capriotti's location.

"Fresno residents and guests enjoy quality dining options with real, fresh ingredients, and I take great pride in helping provide a restaurant that offers just that," said Gomez. "It's extremely exciting to have the opportunity to share a product I personally believe in with the community I also call home."

Fresno Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Fresno offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 559-228-3225.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

